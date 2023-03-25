Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Texas

Who is the Texas Rangers’ 2023 Opening Day starting pitcher?

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Who is the Texas Rangers’ 2023 Opening Day starting pitcher?



Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the place the Rangers will tackle the Philadelphia Phillies.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers’ latest ace, Jacob deGrom, might be the crew’s Opening Day starting pitcher, supervisor Bruce Bochy introduced Friday.

- Advertisement -

The Texas Rangers signed the 34-year-old unfastened agent right-handed pitcher in December to a five-year contract reportedly worth $185 million.

In 9 seasons with the Mets, the right-handed DeGrom compiled a 2.52 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings.

He’s a a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner (2018 and 2019), a two-time All-MBA First Team variety (2019 and 2020), a four-time All-Star variety (2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021) and was once named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2014.

- Advertisement -

Last season, deGrom went 5-4 with a three.08 ERA (22 ER/64.1 IP) over 11 video games for the Mets in 2022. This got here after lacking the first our months of the season with a rigidity response on his correct scapula.

deGrom made his Rangers spring coaching debut in opposition to the Seattle Mariners, throwing 3 scoreless innings the place he struck out 4 batters and simplest allowed two hits.

Locked On Rangers podcast host Brice Paterik raved about deGrom’s efficiency.

- Advertisement -

“He looked absolutely incredible,” Paterik stated. “It’s a darn shame that there were no camera crews there to, y’know, film the whole thing. Just a few highlights, which I’m grateful for.”

The much-anticipated Opening Day sport is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the place the Rangers will tackle the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Tickets are to be had on-line, by way of telephone at 972-RANGERS or at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field. 

The house opener on March 30 is additionally the get started of a six-game homestand, with 3 video games in opposition to the Phillies adopted 3 in opposition to the Baltimore Orioles. 

Tickets still remain for the ones video games.



tale by way of Source link

Previous article
Los Angeles public school district, service workers reach bargaining agreement
Next article
Accused Russian spy allegedly collected U.S. info on Ukraine war before arrest

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks