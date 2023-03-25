Who is the Texas Rangers’ 2023 Opening Day starting pitcher?







Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the place the Rangers will tackle the Philadelphia Phillies.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers’ latest ace, Jacob deGrom, might be the crew’s Opening Day starting pitcher, supervisor Bruce Bochy introduced Friday. - Advertisement - The Texas Rangers signed the 34-year-old unfastened agent right-handed pitcher in December to a five-year contract reportedly worth $185 million. In 9 seasons with the Mets, the right-handed DeGrom compiled a 2.52 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He’s a a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner (2018 and 2019), a two-time All-MBA First Team variety (2019 and 2020), a four-time All-Star variety (2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021) and was once named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2014. de second we have now been looking ahead to. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/SiRJwj80x4 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 24, 2023 - Advertisement - Last season, deGrom went 5-4 with a three.08 ERA (22 ER/64.1 IP) over 11 video games for the Mets in 2022. This got here after lacking the first our months of the season with a rigidity response on his correct scapula. deGrom made his Rangers spring coaching debut in opposition to the Seattle Mariners, throwing 3 scoreless innings the place he struck out 4 batters and simplest allowed two hits. Locked On Rangers podcast host Brice Paterik raved about deGrom’s efficiency. - Advertisement - “He looked absolutely incredible,” Paterik stated. “It’s a darn shame that there were no camera crews there to, y’know, film the whole thing. Just a few highlights, which I’m grateful for.” The much-anticipated Opening Day sport is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the place the Rangers will tackle the Philadelphia Phillies. Tickets are to be had on-line, by way of telephone at 972-RANGERS or at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field. The house opener on March 30 is additionally the get started of a six-game homestand, with 3 video games in opposition to the Phillies adopted 3 in opposition to the Baltimore Orioles. Tickets still remain for the ones video games.





tale by way of Source link