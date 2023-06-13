Who is Patty Stonesifer, the Washington Post interim CEO?

Comment in this tale Comment

The Washington Post’s new interim CEO is a former Microsoft government who helped Bill and Melinda Gates get started their international nonprofit basis. She has served on the Smithsonian Institution’s Board of Regents, headed an area Washington charity group and has been on Amazon’s board of administrators for just about 3 a long time. But what Patty Stonesifer emphasised maximum Monday whilst assembly The Post’s group of workers was once that her task with the news group is transient.

“We have a couple really important jobs to fill [at The Post], starting with the publisher and CEO, and a couple of other big roles,” Stonesifer stated in an interview Monday afternoon, noting that she is going to lend a hand Post proprietor Jeff Bezos, an established buddy, select his subsequent writer and CEO. “There are changes across the organization the last couple of years, and just ensuring the team and the culture are in place for the decade ahead is really the number one goal.” - Advertisement -

Fred Ryan to depart Washington Post after 9 years as writer

Stonesifer’s appointment Monday got here with the news that Post Publisher Fred Ryan will step down from the helm after 9 years. Ryan will leave in August, however Stonesifer will start paintings instantly.

Addressing The Post’s newsroom group of workers with Ryan quickly after the bulletins, Stonesifer stated Bezos requested her to supervise a clean transition for the corporate. (Neither Ryan nor Stonesifer would touch upon when the ones conversations started.) - Advertisement -

“I had no reason to say yes,” she informed the newsroom, noting her age, 67. “But this place makes me say yes.”

In an interview previous in the day, noting that she were on the task for “41/2 minutes,” Stonesifer spoke of Bezos’s dedication and pastime in The Post. “For the past 10 years, he has talked about it all the time,” she stated. “He is very dedicated to the mission and the quality.”

Stonesifer, who lives in Washington’s Cleveland Park group together with her husband, the journalist Michael Kinsley, informed the group of workers that she is an avid, longtime reader of The Post on all its platforms, virtual and print. She praised its journalism, together with fresh protection of the Supreme Court, the indictment of former president Donald Trump and eating places. - Advertisement -

“I am one of those people who devours the Metro section every morning,” she stated in the interview — and talked up the breadth of the newsroom, together with its politics protection, its well being and wellness reporting and the Style phase.

Stonesifer insisted she is going to simplest be at The Post on an interim foundation, which “could be as short as six months, or it could be longer,” as her function is to verify “the team and the culture are in place for the decade ahead.”

Her venture is to “build the team and build the morale,” she stated.

Stonesifer’s lifestyles has intersected with journalism in several tactics. In 1974, after she graduated highschool, she attended Butler University as a journalism primary, however then dropped out 3 years later to marry her first husband.

She returned to school at an Indiana University extension program in Fort Wayne, which didn’t be offering a journalism primary at the time, and stated she grew to become to the tech business “fairly quickly because it was a new and growing space,” she stated. “I always rode the line between the people using and consuming the technology and the people building it.”

While at Microsoft, the place she held quite a lot of government roles, she labored in interactive media and thru that, met Kinsley, who approached Microsoft about development out Slate. (The two married in 2002. “There are a lot of journalists at my kitchen table regularly,” she stated.)

She retired from Microsoft at 40, after operating carefully with Melinda and Bill Gates, and was once requested to be the founding CEO in their nonprofit. “We shared a passion for a lot of the same issues around social change and social justice,” she stated. Although the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation wasn’t enthusiastic about journalism, Stonesifer stated, she noticed the significance of journalism in spreading consciousness about urgent humanitarian issues.

After she left the Gates Foundation in 2009, she become closely enthusiastic about native affairs and neighborhood lifestyles in the District, serving as CEO of the nonprofit Martha’s Table from 2013 to 2019. She served as regent and chair on the Smithsonian Institution’s Board of Regents from 2000 to 2012, and chaired the White House’s Council for Community Solutions from 2010 to 2013.

Stonesifer stated she was once starting a “listening tour” in an instant to be told the fine details of the corporate, the demanding situations going through the business, and concepts for the long run. She’s taking a look to listen to each from other folks recently at The Post in addition to “those who have done it before,” reminiscent of former writer Don Graham, whose circle of relatives had stewardship of The Post for 80 years till Bezos purchased it in 2013 and put in Ryan as writer in 2014.

Stonesifer will seek for a alternative amid a stormy media panorama. She hasn’t ever led a news corporate, however in her capability as a tech government, she has noticed how industries climate upheaval earlier than. She recalled when the center of attention at Microsoft was once on desktop programs, “and then along came a thing called the internet,” she stated in Monday’s interview. At Amazon, the center of attention was once on the core web site, “and then the cloud comes along.”

“We’re having those same things happening now, with people talking about and understanding the opportunities and risks of generative AI and different business models, and each of these are challenges,” she stated. “This is part of being an important institution that leads the way, which is to take advantage of and understand these changes, and find ways to use our best assets to lead again in the near future. I think The Post is well positioned to do that.”

Will Sommer contributed to this file.