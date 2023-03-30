Who is on the Rangers Opening Day roster?

The staff has launched the 26-man roster for 2023.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers introduced remaining week that newly-acquired ace Jacob deGrom would get started on the mound for Opening Day.

The Rangers open their season with a three-game sequence in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning with Thursday's recreation at 3:05 p.m.

Last month, we predicted who would make the minimize to be on the 26-man roster for 2023. Let’s check out how we did:

Catchers (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim

First base (1): Nathaniel Lowe

Second base (1): Marcus Semien

Shortstop (1): Corey Seager

Third base (1): Josh Jung

Outfield (4): Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras, Robbie Grossman, Brad Miller

Bench (3): Bubba Thompson, Mark Mathias, Josh Smith

Rotation (5): Jake deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney

Bullpen (8): Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez, Brock Burke, Joe Barlow, Jake Odorizzi, Taylor Hearn, John King, Danny Duffy

Here is what the staff introduced on March 29:

Catchers (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim

First base (1): Nathaniel Lowe

Second base (1): Marcus Semien

Shortstop (1): Corey Seager

Third base (1): Josh Jung

Outfield (4): Adolis Garcia, Robbie Grossman, Bubba Thompson, Travis Jankowski

Designated Hitter (1): Brad Miller

Bench / Utility (2): Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran

Rotation (5): Jake deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney

Bullpen (8): Dane Dunning, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, José Leclerc, Brock Burke, Will Smith, Cole Ragans, Ian Kennedy

How to look at the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The recreation will likely be to be had on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, in addition to the radio name on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies will likely be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the dad or mum corporate of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for chapter on March 14. Bally is the native broadcaster for many Rangers video games.

In its chapter announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks “will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process.”