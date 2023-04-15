Who is Nima Momeni, accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee?

Comment

Nima Momeni, the tech entrepreneur accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee, made a short lived look in a San Francisco court Friday, his first since being arrested for Lee's killing in early April. Momeni, 38, is being held with out bail after his arraignment Friday was once behind schedule till April 25 when his protection legal professional, Paula Canny, returns from holiday.

Lee, 43, was once a distinguished tech government in Silicon Valley whose loss of life was once mourned by means of different business heavyweights. His killing was once additionally been seized on by means of conservative figures and tech leaders, together with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who framed Lee’s loss of life as the end result of previous revolutionary prosecutors and insurance policies like bail reform, which they declare are liable for emerging crime, violence and homelessness. In fact, Momeni and Lee knew each and every different, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott mentioned Thursday. Scott didn’t give extra main points on their dating.

Here's what we all know to this point in regards to the suspect:

Momeni, an entrepreneur and tech advisor who lived simply out of doors of San Francisco in within reach Emeryville, Calif., spent the closing 15 years dwelling and dealing within the San Francisco Bay Area, in step with assets and public data.

At the time of Lee’s killing, Momemi indexed himself in his LinkedIn profile as the landlord of Expand IT, a tech strengthen and consulting industry primarily based in his Emeryville live-work area, since 2010. Expand IT’s site has since been taken offline and calls to the corporate in search of touch upon Momeni’s position went unanswered Saturday. His prior to now indexed employment on RelatedIn features a string of IT strengthen and consultancy roles round northern California.

Little else seems in Momeni's public report with the exception of a number of misdemeanor fees from greater than a decade in the past. In 2011, he was once charged in Alameda County, Calif., with allegedly promoting a switchblade knife and riding with a suspended license, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He pleaded no contest to the riding offense and the knife rate was once pushed aside. He additionally confronted a DWI rate in 2004, in step with the Chronicle.

Neighbors and previous buddies described Momeni as useful and heat, in step with the Chronicle.

“I was completely taken aback when I read his name in the news this morning,” Akash Sawhney, who met Momeni in 2015 whilst operating for the tech start-up Outward, informed the Chronicle. “It didn’t seem in character with what he’s accused of doing — at least in my interactions with him.”

Momeni indexed a number of faculties in his schooling historical past, however didn’t specify a space of find out about.

What fees is Momeni dealing with?

Momeni was once arrested at his Emeryville live-work area early Thursday and faces a homicide rate, in step with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Momeni additionally faces a sentencing enhancement of the use of a perilous weapon, a kitchen knife, to devote the crime.

If convicted, Momeni may face between 26 years to existence in jail. While the loss of life penalty is nonetheless technically prison in California for crimes similar to homicide, loss of life sentences are unusual, particularly after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) introduced a moratorium at the loss of life penalty in 2019.

Where was once Momeni the night time Lee was once killed?

Prosecutors have portrayed Lee’s killing as premeditated, depending on safety digicam photos, textual content messages and the character of the weapon used to make their case towards Momeni. The two males met up within the early morning hours of April 4 after Lee had allegedly been consuming previous that night with Momeni’s more youthful sister, Khazar Elyassnia, in step with courtroom data.

Investigators have now not detailed how Momeni and Lee have been familiar, however indicated Lee and Elyassnia have been pleasant. An unnamed witness cited in courtroom paperwork who was once with Lee and Elyassnia the night time of the killing described her as “married but the relationship had possibly been in jeopardy.” The witness indicated that Lee and Elyassnia have been attached however that it was once unclear whether or not their dating was once romantic. Lee had not too long ago relocated to Florida however returned to San Francisco steadily to consult with his two kids.

In a nine-page movement filed Friday, prosecutors allege Momeni drove Lee to a “dark and secluded area in the opposite direction of [Lee’s] hotel.” Security photos seems to turn the boys exiting the car earlier than Momeni seems to stab Lee, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors additionally indicated Momeni was once disenchanted that night time. A witness mentioned Momeni had wondered whether or not his sister was once “doing drugs or anything inappropriate.” Lee confident Momeni not anything beside the point took place, in step with courtroom paperwork.

Elyassnia later texted Lee that night time to test on him and thanked him for dealing with the placement “with class,” in step with courtroom data.

“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok,” she wrote. “Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you.”

Prosecutors underscored Momeni’s alleged use of a kitchen knife to kill Lee as additional proof of a “planned and deliberate attack.” Unlike a pocket knife or weapon anyone may continuously elevate, taking a knife from house will require complicated making plans, prosecutors say.

What’s subsequent for Momeni?

Momeni will stay in prison till his new arraignment on April 25.

Scott Canny, the brother of Momeni’s attorney, gave the impression in his sister’s position on Friday and informed journalists that Momeni “has friends and family here in support” of him. Momeni’s sister, Elyassnia, was once amongst his family members who got here to courtroom Friday.

Attempts to succeed in Momeni’s family members on Saturday weren’t a success.

“The facts of what occurred, or didn’t occur, will come out over time,” Canny informed journalists.