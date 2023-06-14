Who is Michael Travis Leake, the 51-year-old American reportedly detained in Russia on drug charges?

A 51-year-old American dwelling in Moscow was once arrested on reported drug trafficking fees final week, consistent with Russian media. Michael Travis Leake, accused of marketing narcotics, seemed on Russian TV in a court cage.

“I am not admitting to any guilt,” Leake mentioned in a video posted on social media by way of Russian media.

Leake was once officially charged with narcotics dealing and positioned in pretrial detention for 3 months, consistent with Russian news businesses. If convicted, he may just withstand 12 years in jail.

- Advertisement -

Leake’s mom showed to ABC News that her son seems in a video that Russian media say presentations his arrest. Leake in brief served in the Air Force as a youngster and has lived in Moscow for far of the previous decade operating as a musician with two Russian rock bands and educating English, his mom mentioned. She additionally mentioned she hasn’t heard from her son since Mother’s Day and is involved for his well-being.

Leake’s reported arrest comes amid a chain of detentions of alternative Americans in Russia on what the U.S. calls “false charges,” together with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and previous Marine Paul Whelan. The State Department mentioned it’s acutely aware of experiences of an American detained in Moscow, however has declined remark another way.

Start Here podcast host Brad Mielke spoke to ABC News international correspondent Patrick Reevell about the detention and fears about different Americans dwelling in Russia.

- Advertisement -

BRAD MIELKE: Just a couple of weeks in the past, Brittney Griner performed in her first WNBA sport again on house soil. Remember, she were imprisoned over marijuana ownership fees in Russia. She pleaded no longer to blame, however was once convicted and despatched to a Russian penal colony. The best explanation why she didn’t serve her complete nine-year sentence was once as a result of the U.S. made a deal. We were given again Griner; they were given again a infamous hands trafficker.

At the time, other people mentioned this appears like more or less a yucky industry. It was once welcome news to Griner and her circle of relatives, however will Russia attempt to ransom again extra Americans to us?

Well wager what? As Griner is again house, any other American has now been arrested on drug fees in Moscow.

- Advertisement -

ABC’s international correspondent Patrick Reevell spent years primarily based there. Patrick, who is this American citizen?

PATRICK REEVELL: Yeah, Hi Brad. So over the weekend, we had been tracking the news and we all of sudden noticed that an American citizen were arrested in Moscow. And his identify is Michael Travis Leake, and he is charged with promoting medication. And the first that we realized of it was once that he was once delivered to courtroom, and Russian media confirmed him in a cage in a courtroom, with the allegations that he were promoting medication.

And he was once no longer any individual who was once identified to us. He is no longer a well known individual. He’s no longer a well-known individual. He is in the long run an abnormal American, however who has spent a very long time dwelling in Russia. He’s been there now since 2010 and has spent maximum of the previous decade, on and stale, dwelling in Moscow. And I feel one in all the primary distinguishing options of Travis Leake is that he in point of fact loves Russian rock track. In 2014, he seemed in an episode with Anthony Bourdain on his CNN display “Parts Unknown.”

Travis Leake speaks lovely bluntly [in the episode] about his perspectives of the way Russia already was once and the way tough it was once for bands that would possibly try to be essential of the executive.

I spoke with the lead singer of a gaggle known as Tarakany!, because of this “cockroaches” in Russian, and he had identified Travis for roughly 10 years. This band is person who has in reality just lately been disbanded as a result of that they had spoken out publicly in opposition to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And he in reality now lives in exile, after I spoke to him.

MIELKE: And Patrick, is there more or less a way that subversive track or a subversive scene is a part of this that Russia’s factoring in? Or are the drug fees reliable or is one thing else going on right here?

REEVELL: So the very first thing to mention is that we in point of fact do not know if the drug fees in opposition to him might be legit. Obviously although, the concern, the quick concern that folks have at the second – on account of what has came about to Brittney Griner and in addition just lately to The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and prior to that to Paul Whalen, the former Marine, and prior to that to the former Marine Trevor Reid, who was once freed in a prisoner change – on account of all the ones circumstances, once an American is arrested, there is all of sudden this query of, is it going to be any other hostage case? Has Russia taken any individual another time to check out and force the U.S. and to have trades?

And clearly, every time we means this sort of circumstances, we should be open-minded. Of path, there are Americans in Russia who do devote crimes, and we merely, for now, do not know if it is true that he might be to blame. But it needs to be mentioned, numerous the indicators round the case are already disquieting. They already are being concerned and resemble a few of the issues now we have noticed in different circumstances. I imply, a pro-Kremlin TV channel put out what in point of fact can best be described as successful piece on him after his arrest. The reality of this lifestyles of this hit piece is being concerned. I feel it means that, sure, he may be taken now as a imaginable hostage. We’ll have to attend and notice. But unquestionably, there are numerous indicators round the case which can be already reasonably being concerned.

MIELKE: This appears like this continues to place the U.S. executive in a more difficult and more difficult place, proper? Because you make offers to get again a former Marine or then you make a deal to get again like a WNBA famous person, one in all the most renowned feminine basketball gamers who is ever lived in this nation, who is a logo unto herself – she’s Black, she’s homosexual.

But now you might be speaking about possibly ex-pats that are living in Russia being taken, although they are being taken hostage, does the U.S. get started making offers for them? At some level, I’m positive there may be numerous Americans right here being like, simply do not trip to Russia, like, no longer the time. Is it to the level the place other people simply will have to no longer be there as a result of they might be subsequent?

REEVELL: So the U.S. State Department, when the struggle in Ukraine started, when Russia invaded, informed Americans to get out of Russia, now. They mentioned you should go away, you will have to go away, straight away. And, you recognize, many Americans, many foreigners and albeit, many Russians who oppose Vladimir Putin, who hostile the struggle, have left. You know, masses of 1000’s of Russians have fled. But similarly, you recognize, and I do know this from my buddies, it is a very tough option to need to make.

Ultimately, if you end up any individual like Travis Leake, who is lived in Russia for ten years and obviously beloved it very a lot, you might be being compelled to mention good-bye to your house and all the other people you recognize and a spot that you simply love, for one thing which, he obviously regarded as himself to not be a political individual. You know, he did not have any regulate over Russia’s coverage. He does not have any regulate over America’s coverage. And so, you recognize, it is simple to mention you will have to simply get out now, and I feel many of us really feel you will have to. But after all, it is all the time very tough for each and every particular person individual.

MIELKE: Really a traumatic case at this level. But such as you mentioned, Patrick, nonetheless much more main points nonetheless to return right here. Patrick Reevell in London presently. Thank you such a lot.

REEVELL: Thank you, Brad.