Who is in the Final 4?

Three of the 4 groups who nonetheless have an opportunity at the nationwide name can be making their first appearances at the males’s Final Four.

HOUSTON — The 4 groups that may combat it out for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament championship are actually set. There can be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011.

Instead, there can be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a 5 seed in SDSU, a 5 seed in Miami and a 4 seed in UConn, which has received its 4 event video games via a mean of twenty-two.5 issues and is derived in as a prohibitive favourite, at 11-10 consistent with FanDuel Sportsbook, to win all of it.

Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all 3 be making their first appearances at the Final Four.

It’s additionally the first time in March Madness historical past that the Final Four options no staff seeded higher than No. 4.

- Advertisement -

Who does San Diego State play subsequent?

San Diego State will face off in opposition to FAU, in a not-so-classic 5-vs-9 Final Four matchup. (San Diego State, a 57-56 winner over Creighton on Sunday, opened as a 1 1/2-point favourite.) Who noticed that coming?

Who does Miami play subsequent?

No. 5 seed Miami secured the ultimate spot in the Final Four and can face off in opposition to UConn. This can be Miami's first ever commute to the Final Four.

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four is Saturday, April 1 in Houston, Texas. Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego St. will kick off the motion at 6:09 p.m. ET (5:09 p.m. native time in Houston). The 2nd Final Four matchup will practice.