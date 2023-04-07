Who is Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor who travels with Justice Thomas?

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas went on lavish holidays paid for via Harlan Crow, a Texas billionaire who is a outstanding Republican donor, consistent with a brand new file from the investigative news group ProPublica .

The file describes a detailed courting between the two males stretching again a minimum of 20 years. It states that Thomas authorized luxurious journeys “nearly every year” from Crow with out disclosing them, together with junkets on the billionaire’s superyacht and common journeys on his personal jet. And it states that none of it sounds as if in Thomas’s monetary disclosures.