Friday, April 7, 2023
type here...
Money

Who is Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor who travels with Justice Thomas?

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Who is Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor who travels with Justice Thomas?


Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas went on lavish holidays paid for via Harlan Crow, a Texas billionaire who is a outstanding Republican donor, consistent with a brand new file from the investigative news group ProPublica.

The file describes a detailed courting between the two males stretching again a minimum of 20 years. It states that Thomas authorized luxurious journeys “nearly every year” from Crow with out disclosing them, together with junkets on the billionaire’s superyacht and common journeys on his personal jet. And it states that none of it sounds as if in Thomas’s monetary disclosures.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
Texas House approves $300 billion budget with tax cuts and teacher raises
Next article
SWAT standoff in Pantego neighborhood with person carrying firearm, police say

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks