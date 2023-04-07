Who is Harlan Crow? Clarence Thomas linked to Dallas billionaire

A ProPublica file claims Crow handled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to undisclosed luxurious journeys for many years.

A ProPublica report published claiming Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accredited secret luxurious journeys from Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow grabbed consideration Thursday morning.

And after its publishing, Thomas was once the No. 1 trending subject on Twitter.

ProPublica’s investigation reported a large number of claims, together with Thomas has vacationed on Crow’s 162-foot superyacht, flown on the actual property developer’s non-public jet and hung out on the GOP donor’s non-public hotel and different unique retreats, bringing up paperwork and dozens of interviews.

In a statement to ProPublica, Crow said that he'd prolonged "hospitality" to the Thomases "over the years," however stated that Thomas by no means requested for any of it and it was once "no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends."

Thomas didn’t reply to ProPublica’s checklist of questions, the hole reported. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said an e mail from the Associated Press in the hunt for remark from Thomas however didn’t supply any further information.

Last yr, questions about Thomas’ ethics arose when it was once disclosed that he didn’t step clear of election instances following the 2020 election even if his spouse, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, reached out to lawmakers and the White House to urge defiance of the election effects.

If you need to learn the whole ProPublica file, click here.

While Thomas is within the nationwide public eye in his place at the Supreme Court, the ones outdoor of Dallas may no longer know a lot in regards to the guy headlined as “the billionaire” at the ProPublica file.

Who is Harlan Crow?

Crow, a Dallas resident, is the Chairman of the Board of Crow Holdings, a personal circle of relatives industry established to arrange the capital of the Trammell Crow circle of relatives, in accordance to the company’s web site.

Trammell Crow is Harlan Crow’s father, who turned into one among America’s biggest genuine property builders and landlords. Trammel Crow passed away in 2009. D Magazine reported in 2008 about how Harlan Crow virtually single-handedly stored the circle of relatives from monetary crisis following the Eighties real-estate crash.

Where does Harlan Crow are living?

In 2018, Crow’s Dallas-based mansion was once indexed because the most-expensive house in Texas at then-valued $55.1 million. Among the facilities of his house come with a 77-space underground storage, in accordance to the Associated Press. The mansion is situated within the Highland Park, subsequent door to Dallas Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones.

Crow’s property additionally comprises the Harlan Crow Library – which occupies its personal wing on the mansion – that includes a number of 14,000 uncommon books and artifacts specializing in the historical past of the United States. Artifacts from the Harlan Crow Library had been donated previously to an exhibit at the Bullock Museum.

Also incorporated on Crow’s property grounds: Statues of fallen despot leaders, together with Stalin and Mao. The New York Times’ in 2003 profiled Crow’s number of the statues, which he reportedly obtained via a person named Tie Sosnowski.

“Many of the statues, some as tall as 20 feet, were bought from the sculptors or from public officials as regimes crumbled,” the newspaper wrote. “A few, like the large bust of Princip, were acquired as bullets whizzed by.”

How is Crow taken with Dallas?

Crow is a director on a number of forums together with the American Enterprise Institute, the George W. Bush Foundation Board, the Southwestern Medical Foundation, the Supreme Court Historical Society Board, the Antiquarian Society, and the Hoover Institution, in accordance to his firm bio.

Wick Allison, who bought out D Magazine from Harlan Crow and died in 2020, as soon as wrote in his publication in 2009 in regards to the Harlan Crow “he knew.” Allison referred to as Harlan Crow “a man of integrity and sincere devotion to this city.”