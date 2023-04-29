Who is Dallas Cowboys’ third round pick DeMarvion Overshown?

The Dallas Cowboys have added Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to their staff following his variety because the ninetieth general pick within the draft. Though the Cowboys have been first of all anticipated to concentrate on offense, they have got now used two in their first 3 draft selections to shore up their protection.

The staff used to be short of linebackers, and Overshown is a great addition to the roster for the reason that the Cowboys had best two starting-caliber linebackers ahead of he used to be drafted. Overshown will compete with third-year LB Jabril Cox for snaps. The presence of Overshown provides much-needed intensity to Dan Quinn’s protection, which suffered a blow when Luke Gifford left in unfastened company.

Overshown's athleticism and flexibility are one of the vital characteristics that the Cowboys have been attracted to. At the University of Texas, Overshown used to be a First-Team All-Big 12 participant who recorded 96 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 4 sacks in his senior yr. Given his background as a transformed protection, Overshown is flexible sufficient to be deployed in more than a few roles, from cross rusher to run and chase linebacker, or in protection. He used to be one of the most best possible duvet LBs within the draft, with 3 interceptions and 17 passes defended in his 4 years at Texas.

Of route, as a rookie, Overshown is anticipated to even be a core particular groups participant, however he is able to do no matter is had to give a contribution to the staff’s luck.

The Cowboys will have long past in a distinct path with their draft pick, bearing in mind the presence of alternative cast working again, receiving, or offensive line choices that have been to be had. However, the staff identified the crucial want for defensive intensity and selected Overshown accordingly. Though Overshown has some flaws that want to be ironed out, similar to his tendency to keep away from bodily play, the Cowboys are assured that his strengths outweigh the dangers.