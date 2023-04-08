Who are the members of the Manhattan DA’s team prosecuting Trump?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has assembled a team of seasoned litigators to prosecute former President Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying trade data in reference to hush cash bills made to former grownup movie actress Stormy Daniels.

The seven assistant district lawyers have a variety of enjoy in the prison international, in particular with regards to fraud and white-collar crimes.

Here’s a take a look at the team, in keeping with information supplied by means of the DA’s place of work.

Susan Hoffinger

Susan Hoffinger serves as the Executive Assistant District Attorney and Chief of the Investigation Division for the Manhattan DA’s place of work.

She earned her regulation level from Columbia Law School and has intensive enjoy in white-collar instances, each as a prosecutor and protection lawyer.

From 1992 to 2000 she served as an assistant DA underneath former Manhattan DA Robert Morgenthau in the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Trial Bureau, and the Frauds Bureau.

She went directly to turn out to be the founding spouse of the Hoffinger Firm, the place she spent over twenty years as a protection lawyer that specialize in legal protection, state and federal civil litigation, and regulatory issues.

There she specialised in representing folks and entities charged with tax fraud, securities fraud, antitrust violations, cash laundering, bribery, well being care and insurance coverage fraud, falsifying trade data, and larceny.

Hoffinger returned to the Manhattan DA’s place of work final 12 months following the resignations of two ADAs who had been dealing with investigations into Trump. In December it used to be her trial team that gained the conviction of the Trump Organization on tax fraud fees.

Christopher Conroy

Christopher Conroy has labored in the Manhattan DA’s place of work for 27 years and recently serves as an Executive Assistant District Attorney and Senior Advisor to the Investigation Division.

A graduate of Fordham Law School, he began in the DA’s Trial Bureau in 1996 and has labored in different different divisions together with the Frauds Bureau and the Violent Criminal Enterprises Unit, the place he used to be appointed deputy team spirit leader in 2006.

In 2011, Conroy moved to the DA’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau and labored his approach up the ranks to leader in September 2015.

During his nine-year tenure in that bureau, he oversaw a number of main instances involving violations of U.S. sanctions and New York state regulations on falsification of trade data, together with investigations into Société Générale S.A., Standard Chartered Bank, and Unicredit Bank AG.

Catherine McCaw

Catherine McCaw serves as the Manhattan DA’s Counsel to the Investigation Division.

She graduated from Harvard Law School in 2009 and clerked for Judge Richard Holwell in the Southern District of New York and Judge Chester Straub of the Second Circuit.

McCaw labored in personal apply for a couple of years prior to becoming a member of the DA’s place of work in 2015, the place she labored her approach up the ranks.

She has treated a number of main instances together with faux heiress Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, and Mitchell Kossoff, an actual property lawyer who used to be convicted of stealing over $14 million from folks and firms.

Peter Pope

Peter Pope serves as the Executive Assistant District Attorney for Gun Violence Prevention, a place that the Manhattan DA created final 12 months.

A Yale Law School graduate, Pope started his occupation as a prosecutor in the Manhattan DA’s place of work underneath Robert Morgenthau in 1987, in the trial department.

He moved into long-term twine and grand jury investigations, then into arranged crime infiltration of exertions unions. Among his instances used to be the 1992 prosecution of Bonanno crime circle of relatives capo James Galante on fees of racketeering involving the Newspaper and Mail Deliverers’ Union.

Pope used to be appointed the inspector normal for the New York City School Construction Authority in 1995, the place he investigated waste and corruption.

In 2000, Pope used to be named Deputy Attorney General of New York State underneath then AG Elliot Spitzer, and ran the place of work’s Criminal Division. His team labored on a number of high-profile instances together with corruption investigations into then-New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi.

When Spitzer used to be elected governor in 2006, Pope become the Director of Policy for New York State and would stay in the place for 4 years.

After spending a while in personal apply, Pope returned to the New York AG’s place of work as the leader of the Investor Protection Bureau prior to retiring in 2021. He got here out of retirement after Bragg used to be elected DA to serve in his new, position which investigates and prosecutors gun similar offenses together with gun traffickers and unlawful gross sales.

Matthew Colangelo

Matthew Colangelo serves as the senior suggest to the Manhattan District Attorney. He earned his J.D. at Harvard Law School and has had an extended occupation in the international of each regulation and politics.

He spent seven years with the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, 3 years at the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and served as the deputy director of the Obama-Biden Administration’s National Economic Council. He additionally served for 3 years as the leader of body of workers at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Colangelo used to be additionally the leader suggest for federal tasks at the New York State Attorney General’s place of work, and labored dozens of instances together with an investigation into the Trump Foundation.

In 2020, he returned to the Department of Justice to supervise its Antitrust Division, Civil Division, Civil Rights Division, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and Tax Division.

Colangelo joined the Manhattan DA’s place of work in 2022.

Rebecca Mangold

Rebecca Mangold is an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan DA’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau. She graduated from Harvard Law School in 2008 after which joined the personal regulation company Debevoise & Plimpton LLP as an affiliate.

She clerked for Judge William Martini in the District of New Jersey from 2011 to 2013 prior to becoming a member of the personal company Kobre & Kim. During Mangold’s nine-year tenure at the company, she rose to spouse and labored on instances involving monetary fraud investigations.

Her paintings integrated main negotiations in opposition to UBS Real Estate Securities Inc. and Bank of America, which led to the restoration of $850 million for buyers associated with the 2008 loan disaster.

Mangold joined the Manhattan DA’s place of work in 2022.

Katherine Ellis

Katherine Ellis serves as an Assistant District Attorney in the Major Economic Crimes Bureau of the Manhattan DA’s place of work.

She labored as a prison analyst at Goldman Sachs and a paralegal in the Manhattan DA’s place of work prior to attending Columbia Law School. After graduating in 2014, she joined Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as an affiliate.

In 2018 Ellis joined the Manhattan DA’s place of work as an ADA and served in the Trial Bureau prior to shifting to the main economics crime bureau 3 years later.

Her instances come with the prosecution of a senior fairness spouse of the now-defunct regulation company of Gordon and Silber LP for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from the company.