Who are the Daniels? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win big at the Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Two males with one title had been known as as much as the level a number of occasions at the Oscars — the Daniels. They are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directing duo whose film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was once maximum commemorated movie at the Academy Awards.

The pair met as scholars at Emerson College and attached as assistants at the New York Film Academy summer time camp in 2009, they told Boston.com.

“That’s kind of why Daniels exists now. We were summer camp counselors and we were both so hyper and so enthusiastic about making really weird movies with the kids that we kind of realized we were kindred spirits, so we decided to keep making our own summer movies after hours,” Scheinert informed the newsletter.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan settle for the award for Directing at the ninety fifth Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.



They become referred to as the creative minds behind a number of track movies, together with Lil Jon’s “Turn Down For What,” and many quick motion pictures. They’ve additionally directed ads for Apple, Nike, Converse and a number of different bands.

“Music videos and commercials are an incredible place for filmmakers to find their voice,” Kwan informed CBS News’ Jamie Wax in an interview forward of the Academy Awards.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was once simply their 2nd full-length movie, following “Swiss Army Man” — a 2016 movie starring every other Daniel: Radcliffe.

The pair waited years with the intention to make “Everything Everywhere All at Once” the means the sought after to. The movie, produced by means of A24, has a principally Asian solid, which the duo mentioned they fought for.

Their imaginative and prescient paid off — the movie went into the Oscars with 11 nominations, the maximum of any film this yr. And on Sunday, dressed in complimentary fits with a maroon theme, the Daniels took the level a number of occasions, profitable the Oscars for easiest director, easiest unique screenplay and easiest image.

Co-directors Daniel Scheinert (left) and Daniel Kwan (proper), and manufacturer Jonathan Wang (middle), received the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," at the ninety fifth Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023.



The stars of the film additionally made historical past. Michelle Yeoh become the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to win the Oscar for easiest actress. Ke Huy Quan, who were given his get started as a kid actor in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” took house easiest supporting actor.

Their co-star Jamie Lee Curtis received easiest supporting actress, and the movie received for easiest enhancing.

During their speech for easiest screenplay, Kwan admitted he has low self worth and his impostor syndrome was once “at an all time high,” after profitable the award. He thanked his mother, spouse and Scheinert for believing in him.

Scheinert thanked “all the mommies” when the pair authorised the award for easiest directing, and additionally thanked his oldsters for now not squashing his creativity.

