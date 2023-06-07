White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman accused of fatally taking pictures her neighbor closing week in the violent end result of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud used to be arrested Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who is white, used to be arrested on fees of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of attack in the loss of life of Ajike Owens, a Black mom of 4, Sheriff Billy Woods stated in a commentary.

Authorities got here beneath drive Tuesday to arrest and rate the woman who fired via her entrance her door and killed Owens in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your floor regulation again into the highlight.

In a video posted on Facebook overdue Tuesday evening, the sheriff stated this used to be no longer a stand your floor case however “simply a killing.”

“Now many of you were struggling to understand why there was not an immediate arrest,” the sheriff stated. “The laws here in the state of Florida are clear. Now I may not like them. I may not agree with them. But however, those laws I will follow.”

The video shared via the sheriff’s administrative center presentations two detectives and a deputy main down a hallway along with her arms in the back of her again.

Jail data display she used to be booked, however didn’t record a legal professional who may just discuss on her behalf. It wasn’t straight away transparent when she would make her first courtroom look.

Deputies responding to a trespassing name Friday evening discovered Owens with gunshot wounds.

The community of single-story duplexes and quadruplexes is in the rolling hills outdoor of Ocala. The space is recognized for its thoroughbred horse farms, which encompass the working-class community.

Lorincz informed investigators that she acted in self-defense, and that Owens, 35, were looking to ruin down her door ahead of she fired the gun, the sheriff stated. She additionally informed them that Owens had come after her in the previous, and had prior to now attacked her.

Sheriff Woods stated the investigation, which incorporated eyewitness statements, established that Lorincz’s movements weren’t justifiable beneath Florida regulation.

On Tuesday, about 3 dozen protesters, maximum of them Black, amassed outdoor the Marion County Judicial Center, not easy the shooter’s arrest. The leader prosecutor, State Attorney William Gladson, met with the protesters and recommended persistence whilst the investigation continues.

“If we are going to make a case we need as much time and as much evidence as possible,” Gladson stated. “I don’t want to compromise any criminal investigation.”

Earlier the sheriff had said that because of the stand your ground law he couldn’t make an arrest unless he could prove the shooter did not act in self-defense.

In the neighborhood a stuffed teddy bear and bouquets marked the area near where Owens was shot. Nearby, children were riding bikes and scooters, and playing basketball.

Some protesters gathered downtown, chanting “No justice, no peace” and “A.J. A.J. A.J” the usage of Owens’ nickname, on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff said Owens was shot moments after going to Lorincz’s apartment after she yelled had at Owens’ children as they played in a grassy area outside nearby. He also said Lorincz had thrown a pair of skates that hit one of the children.

Before the confrontation, Lorincz had been yelling racial slurs at the children, according to a statement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Owens’ family. He also represented Trayvon Martin’s family in 2012, when the Black teenager was killed in a case that drew worldwide attention to the state’s stand your ground law.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t confirmed there were slurs uttered or said whether race was a factor in the shooting.

In a statement late Tuesday, Crump said while Owens’ family is “relieved” that an arrest has been made, they remain concerned it has taken this long because “archaic laws like Stand Your Ground exist”

Lauren Smith, 40, lives across the street from where the shooting happened. She was on her porch that day and saw one of Owens’ young sons pacing, and yelling, “They shot my mama, they shot my mama.”

She ran toward the house, and started chest compressions until a rescue crew arrived. She said there wasn’t an altercation and that Owens didn’t have a weapon.

“She was angry all the time that the children were playing out there,” Smith said. “She would say nasty things to them. Just nasty.” Smith, who is white, described the neighborhood is family friendly.

The sheriff said that since January 2021, deputies responded at least a half-dozen calls in connection with what police described as feuding between Owens and Lorincz.

“There was a lot of aggressiveness from both of them, back and forth,” the sheriff said Lorincz told investigators. “Whether it be banging on the doors, banging on the walls and threats being made. And then at that moment is when Ms. Owens was shot through the door.”

“I’m absolutely heartbroken,” Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told The Associated Press. She described the fatal shooting as “so senseless.”

“We’ve seen this again and again across this country,” she said, adding that “it’s really because of lax gun laws and a culture of shoot first.”

Ferrell-Zabala said stand your ground cases are deemed justifiable five times more frequently when a white shooter kills a Black victim.

In 2017, Florida lawmakers shifted the burden of proof from a person claiming self-defense to prosecutors. Before the change in law, prosecutors could charge someone with a shooting, and then defense attorneys would have to present an affirmative defense for why their client shouldn’t be convicted. Now authorities must rule out self-defense before bringing charges.

Stand your floor and “castle doctrine” cases — which allow residents to defend themselves either by law or court precedent when threatened — have sparked outrage amid a spate of shootings across the country.

In April, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, a white man, shot and injured 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who rang his doorbell in Kansas City. Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings. Lester faces criminal charges. At trial, he may argue that he thought someone was trying to break into his house.

Missouri and Florida are among about 30 states that have stand your ground laws.

The most well-known examples of the stand your ground argument came up in the trial of George Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in 2012.

At a vigil Monday in Ocala, Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said that she was seeking justice for her daughter and her grandchildren.

“My daughter, my grandchildren’s mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her,” Dias stated. “She had no weapon. She posed no imminent threat to anyone.”

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.