White supremacy propaganda on rise, and Texas is at the epicenter

White supremacist teams positioned banners on freeway overpasses and allotted anti-Semitic, racist and anti-LGBTQ+ flyers to “publicize their hate” during the nation, however an Anti-Defamation League document presentations no state noticed extra propaganda process closing 12 months than Texas.
Texas had 527 incidents of propaganda — a 61 p.c build up over the earlier 12 months, in keeping with ADL knowledge launched Thursday. The build up is simply the newest instance of will increase in process, with the ADL additionally freeing a learn about appearing a national spike in extremist killings. The Houston house noticed its justifiable share of examples of hate, from a Black circle of relatives receiving racist and threatening letters and a couple of circumstances of luggage containing rocks and Nazi propaganda littered during a couple of neighborhoods.
