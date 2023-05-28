White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks to be activated Monday in return from cancer

This season has been a difficult one for the White Sox. However, this is one thing heartwarming to raise our spirits. All-Star nearer Liam Hendriks, who has been present process remedy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since January, is about to return to the energetic roster. The White Sox introduced it by the use of a very good video:

The 34-year-old Hendriks is a three-time All-Star who completed 9th in Cy Young balloting in 2020, adopted via 8th in 2021. He gained the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award in either one of the ones seasons. In 2020, Hendriks closed 37 of his 41 save possibilities and pitched to a 2.81 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings.

In Hendriks’ minor-league rehab stint, he seemed in six video games and had a ten.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. Perhaps he will stay a little rusty in his first few outings for the big-league White Sox.

For now, any on-field efficiency takes a backseat to the human pastime tale about Hendriks’ scuffling with again from cancer to return to the majors. It will be an attractive unforgettable scene when he steps into the bullpen to take the mound, and we all know he will be his same old fiery self in the market.