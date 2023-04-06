White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus reaches 2,000 career hits, ranks fourth among active players

In the ground of the 5th inning of an eventual 7-3 White Sox win Wednesday afternoon, heart infielder Elvis Andrus singled. The hit itself was once an attractive atypical big-league unmarried — a looping liner via a hollow at the proper facet of the infield. This one was once particular, regardless that, because it was once the two,000th hit of Andrus’ esteemed career.

As famous in our 2023 conceivable milestones post, Andrus could be joined this season in attending to the 2,000-hit plateau by means of Andrew McCutchen, Jose Altuve and Freddie Freeman.

- Advertisement -

Andrus ranks fourth among active players in career hits. Here’s the present leaderboard:

1. Miguel Cabrera, 3,090

2. Joey Votto, 2,093

3. Nelson Cruz, 2,019

4. Andrus, 2,000

5. McCutchen, 1,952

6. Altuve, 1,935

7. Freeman, 1,911

8. Evan Longoria, 1,886

9. Paul Goldschmidt, 1,759

10. Eric Hosmer, 1,736

Andrus, 34, is on a one-year take care of the White Sox. The two-time All-Star spent the primary 12 years of his MLB career with the Rangers, the place he racked up 1,743 of his career hits.

- Advertisement -

And there may be additionally this:

What a just right son. Kudos, Elvis.