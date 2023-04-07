White Settlement Police Cracking Down on Hotel, Motel Crime – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

White Settlement Police have created a job drive combatting “problematic motels and hotels” that experience contributed to crime.

Over the previous two years, Chief Christopher Cook mentioned the dep. has answered to two,860 calls at 8 motel and lodge houses between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 1, 2023. These calls integrated self-initiated task, attacks, rapes, burglaries, prostitution, disturbances, stabbings, shootings, robberies, stolen cars, and illicit medicine, police mentioned.

“Our community is only 20,000 residents. That is way too many calls for service. That’s a resource strain for our police officers, our firefighters, our EMS personnel,” Cook mentioned Thursday.

The house of focus is alongside Interstate 30 and Loop 820 South Service Road, Cook mentioned. The activity drive is composed of legislation enforcement body of workers, code enforcement officers, and the Office of the Fire Marshal. Extra law enforcement officials are running particular assignments in those spaces that don’t pull sources clear of common patrol tasks.

“They’re getting paid overtime to enforce high visibility traffic enforcements, educating the public, educating the personnel working the desk,” Cook mentioned.

The division introduced the duty drive in March and formally introduced its efforts on Thursday. So a long way, formal letters had been brought to lodge and motel house owners and operators on understand of the operation. (*5*) to be taken together with acquiring identity from individuals who hire rooms, acquiring registration code information for all vehicles parked on premises, and to record any suspicious task.

Cook mentioned the Motel 6 Extended Stay location by means of I-30 and Cherry Lane is likely one of the houses that experience had a vital collection of requires provider.

Motel 6 despatched the next remark to NBC 5 on Thursday:

“At this time, we have not been notified by the White Settlement Police Department about this task force. With that being said, there is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our guests, our team members, and the communities in which we operate.”

Police mentioned they plan to proceed with the duty drive’s efforts till crime is lowered.

“Certainly, if I can reduce calls even by about half…3,000 to 1,500 calls, that’s a success,” Cook mentioned.