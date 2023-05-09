White Settlement police arrest woman who shot at boyfriend

On Monday, a woman used to be arrested in White Settlement after firing a shot at her boyfriend and taking pictures rounds inside of the house after officials arrived, in line with the White Settlement Police Department.
The incident passed off within the 300 block of Pemberton Street, the place Alissa Howard, 37, fired a spherical at her boyfriend after which pointed the gun at him as he fled out the entrance door. Howard then persisted firing a couple of pictures inside of the house after officials arrived at the scene, police stated. At roughly 10:30 p.m. that night time, Howard surrendered to police and used to be taken into custody.
Upon additional seek, White Settlement police found out a couple of weapons inside of the house and Howard used to be charged with annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon. Howard used to be booked into Tarrant County Jail, police stated.
37-year-old Alissa Howard stored officials at bay for over an hour remaining night time in 300 block of Pemberton whilst firing a couple of weapons inside of the house following a home disturbance. Her boyfriend used to be in a position to flee to protection with out being injured. Officers took her into custody… pic.twitter.com/ti45TAFI4j
— Christopher Cook (@cooktx) May 9, 2023