White House truck suspect should be locked up pending trial, government says

He is scheduled to be in court docket on Tuesday afternoon.

The guy suspected of ramming a truck into the White House obstacles at the north facet of Lafayette Square should be locked up as he awaits trial, the government stated in a Friday night time submitting that incorporated a slate of latest pictures.

The government’s movement for a pretrial detention argued that “there are no conditions, or combination of conditions, which would ensure the Defendant’s presence at trial or the safety of the community if he is released.”

The submitting additionally published footage from surveillance cameras and body-worn police cameras of the suspect crashing into the bollards outdoor of the White House and getting arrested and extra writings from Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, about what he wrote would occur if he used to be ready to take energy on the White House.

An symbol from court docket paperwork presentations the suspect with a flag after exiting the truck that crashed right into a barrier close to the White House, May 23, 2023. White House by the use of US District Court for D.C.

An symbol from court docket paperwork presentations the suspect exiting the condominium truck that crashed into safety obstacles at Lafayette Park throughout from the White House in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023. White House by the use of US District Court for D.C.

An symbol from court docket paperwork presentations the suspect at the floor after being ordered via U.S. Park Police, after crashing a condominium truck into safety obstacles at Lafayette Park throughout from the White House in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023. USPP by the use of U.S. District Court for D.C.

As prosecutors described in previous court docket filings, Kandula got here from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport, the place he rented a U-Haul truck. Prior court docket information detailed his alleged admiration for Adolf Hitler and intent to kill President Joe Biden.

In addition to a flag bearing what Kandula showed to officers used to be a swastika, investigators recovered a inexperienced e-book that contained his writings, consistent with the Friday submitting. The submitting incorporated an excerpt of what prosecutors stated used to be a speech Kandula supposed to ship after taking energy.

The writings, written within the taste of a published, spoke of “consequences” for civil unrest following his efforts to topple the government, and what has been described as his draft speech allegedly ended with a Nazi salute, consistent with the government.

Kandula used to be set to look in court docket on Tuesday to decide whether or not he’ll proceed to be locked up pending trial, however his public defender filed a movement Monday night time inquiring for a postponement till June 9. The court docket agreed to a postponement, despite the fact that it didn’t set a brand new date.

Court information display he used to be referred for a psychological well being analysis.

ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson contributed to this document.