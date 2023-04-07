White House releases long-awaited review on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Biden administration on Thursday released a 12-page review examining the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021. The White House took little responsibility for executing a messy and deadly exit. “Face the Nation” moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennen discussed how the review left out key details and explanations on some major issues.
