Friday, April 7, 2023
White House releases long-awaited review on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Biden administration on Thursday released a 12-page review examining the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021. The White House took little responsibility for executing a messy and deadly exit. “Face the Nation” moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennen discussed how the review left out key details and explanations on some major issues.

