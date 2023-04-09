Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery

New Mexico flora and fauna managers say they are going to have fewer rainbow trout to inventory in lakes and rivers across the state this spring

SANTA ROSA, N.M. — New Mexico flora and fauna managers may have fewer rainbow trout to inventory in rivers and streams across the state this spring after whirling disease was once detected at a state hatchery the place one of the fish are raised.

The state Game and Fish Department introduced Friday that whilst the disease was once present in handiest low ranges at the Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery in jap New Mexico, the company will euthanize about 70,000 trout within the affected parts of the hatchery to cut back the danger of the disease spreading.

Whirling disease has now not been detected in a New Mexico hatchery since 2007.

“The department will continue to investigate the source of this infection and will continue to perform routine fish-health testing at state-owned fish hatcheries across the state,” the company mentioned in a remark.

The Rock Lake hatchery is the state’s number one catchable trout-rearing station. It produces 300,000 trout a yr for stocking statewide. It additionally raises bass, walleye, catfish, bluegills and tiger muskies.

The division mentioned the disease isn’t recognized to contaminate people.

Whirling disease is led to via the parasite Myxobolus cerebralis. It has turn into well-liked in wild trout populations around the western United States over the last 25 years and infrequently reasons transient declines in trout populations.

The company shares rainbow trout in a variety of waters to offer year-round angling alternative. While many streams were suffering from wildfires lately, the fish will also be discovered from Albuquerque’s Tingley Beach to Red River, San Juan River and Cimarron River.

Rainbow trout are some of the 5 species of trout present in New Mexico. With a large number of black spots and purple streaks on their silvery our bodies, rainbow trout dwelling in contemporary water streams can achieve as much as 5 kilos (2.27 kilograms) whilst the lake selection can plump as much as about 20 kilos (9 kilograms).