Which NFL teams are the best fit for wide receiver Odell Beckham?

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stays a coveted goal on the unfastened agent marketplace, with a couple of teams believed to be considering the bidding.

CLEVELAND — Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stays a coveted goal on the unfastened agent marketplace, with a couple of teams believed to be considering the bidding.

- Advertisement - Beckham didn’t play in 2022 after struggling a torn ACL throughout the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in 2021. However, he is wholesome now and Locked on NFL hosts Alex Clancy and Tyler Rowland mentioned which teams make the maximum sense as a fit for OBJ at this level of his profession.

“The rational [landing spot] is the Jets,” Rowland said. “Go play with Aaron Rodgers, they’re trying to load up for a one year push. You get to go back to New York City…I think realistically that makes a ton of sense.”

- Advertisement -

The Jets have not begun to finalize a business for celebrity quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and till that occurs it would save you Beckham from inking a deal to go back to the Big Apple. However, the fit is apparent if Rodgers does land with the Jets, particularly after the workforce lately traded away receiver Elijah Moore.

- Advertisement - Rowland and Clancy toss a couple of different teams out as choices for Beckham, together with the highly-entertaining fit in Kansas City along Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, signing in Dallas to play with Dak Prescott, and even going to Buffalo with Josh Allen and the Bills.