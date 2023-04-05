Where UConn ranks in college basketball’s 2023-24 top ten

The NCAA Tournament simply ended, however already our college basketball mavens at Locked On have a way-too-early top 10 for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

HOUSTON — The 2022-23 college basketball season wrapped up on Monday night time when the UConn Huskies secured their 5th nationwide championship in a win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

- Advertisement - It used to be a stunning matchup between a 4 seed and a 5 seed, as soon as once more highlighting the unpredictability of March Madness and the college basketball sport in the trendy switch portal and NIL technology.

Despite the ones unpredictable variables, the hosts at Locked on College Basketball took a primary stab at creating a top ten ballot for the 2023-24 season, lower than 24 hours after the championship confetti fell at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Below is a take a look at Andy Patton and Isaac Schade’s way-too-early top 10 for the approaching season. For research at the picks and different groups that can be on the upward thrust, take a look at the whole episode beneath.

Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR college sports activities groups!

- Advertisement - Andy’s Top Ten:

1.Marquette Golden Eagles

2. UConn Huskies

3. Duke Blue Devils

4. Kansas Jayhawks

5. Houston Cougars

6. Creighton Blue Jays

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

8. UCLA Bruins

9. Miami Hurricanes

10. Kentucky Wildcats

Isaac’s Top Ten:

1. UConn Huskies

2. Purdue Boilermakers

3. Kentucky Wildcats

4. Florida Atlantic Owls

5. Arizona Wildcats

6. Duke Blue Devils

7. Marquette Golden Eagles

8. Michigan State Spartans

9. Creighton Blue Jays