Where is Furman what is a Paladin March Madness

Furman, who made it to March Madness by means of profitable the Southern Conference Tournament, don’t seem to be precisely a acquainted face on the NCAA Tournament.

ATLANTA — In one of the vital largest upsets we will most probably see on the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Furman University sprang a surprise at the University of Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday within the opening spherical of March Madness.

Furman, who made it to March Madness by means of profitable the Southern Conference Tournament, don't seem to be precisely a acquainted face on the NCAA Tournament – this is their first look since 1980.

That makes their disenchanted over fourth-seeded Virginia – who received the nationwide championship in 2019 – all of the extra exceptional.

The Paladins received on Thursday with an out of this world collection on the finish of the sport, pulling off a thieve at midcourt and draining a 3 to move forward.

Here’s some rapid information concerning the Furman Paladins basketball staff:

Where is Furman University?

Furman University is positioned in Greenville, South Carolina, which is about 150 miles northeast of Atlanta.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨 FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

What is a Paladin?

A Paladin is a connection with the mythical knights who served Charlemagne, according to dictionary.com, and extra normally can confer with any type of knight or heroic champion.

The Furman University library site notes: “Paladins refers to the knights of Charlemagne’s Court who were men of courage and daring, persons of ‘outstanding worth or quality who are firm in support of some cause or objective.'”

It also has a strong association with the Dungeons and Dragons board recreation.

Why is Furman known as the Paladins?

According to the library website at Furman University, the college’s sports activities groups had been named the Paladins in 1961.