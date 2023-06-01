Where, how to vote early for San Antonio City Council runoff election in Districts 1, 7

SAN ANTONIO – Early vote casting for the San Antonio City Council Districts 1 and 7 runoff election is now open. Voters have from May 30 to June 6 to vote prior to election day on June 10. To test which district you’re in, click on here. See the polling places under.

. ()

In District 1, incumbent Councilman Mario Bravo is being challenged by means of Sukh Kaur. Kaur strangely captured 34% of the vote when put next to Bravo’s 26% in the May 6 election. Kaur has won an endorsement from former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. Bravo has been mired in controversy over the last 12 months, together with being censured and receiving a no-confidence vote from fellow councilmembers for violating town directives on equivalent employment alternative/anti-harassment and violence in the place of business.

- Advertisement -

. ()

In District 7, newbies Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter are vying to exchange Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who resigned in January. Gavito emerged as the highest candidate in the May election, receiving 43% of the vote when put next to Rossiter’s 21%. Gavito has enjoy serving on a number of forums, together with VIA, Bexar County Child Welfare, and UTSA College of Engineering. Rossiter serves at the board of administrators for the Brooks Development Authority and used to be appointed to the 2022-27 Streets, Bridges, and Sidewalks Community Bond Committee by means of District 6 Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda.

A calendar of vote casting hours and places is to be had under:

Also on .com: