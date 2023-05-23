Where debt ceiling stands after third Biden, McCarthy meeting





According to a document through CBS News, a third meeting between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy used to be hung on Monday on the White House. The function of the meeting used to be to barter and succeed in an settlement at the debt ceiling.

With the presence of a senior White House correspondent, Weijia Jiang, the meeting stuck the eye of the media and buyers alike. As of now, the end result of the negotiations is but to be printed.

