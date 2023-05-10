Where can Democrats, Republicans compromise on debt ceiling?





On Tuesday afternoon, President Biden invited best congressional leaders to the White House for a gathering in regards to the ongoing debt ceiling standoff. The objective of the assembly used to be to speak about conceivable answers and compromises which may be reached between Democrats and Republicans. Mark Zandi, leader economist for Moody’s Analytics, gives perception into the place those discussions would possibly lead over the approaching weeks.

