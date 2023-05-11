When Pakistan’s ex PM Imran Khan yelled at Shah Rukh Khan for a trivial reason

Shah Rukh Khan is understood to be an outstanding superstar for his lovers. If he meets any individual in a excellent moodthen the individual is assured to have an come across of a lifetime. Howeverthe celebrity’s personal revel in as a fan was once no longer a excellent one. And we’re speaking about his first fan boy revel in. Like each desiShah Rukh Khan too was once cricket loopy. It turns out he had long past to the cricket stadium as soon as requested Imran Khan for an autograph. Like many Indianshe too is a nice fan of the fancy batsman all-rounder. Imran Khanthe ex-PM of Pakistan has been within the news for his arrest. This outdated incident involving SRK has made its method into the news once more.

IMRAN KHAN SCOLDED SHAH RUKH KHAN ON FIELD

Shah Rukh Khan had instructed Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir right through Fan promotions that he had as soon as noticed Imran Khan at the cricket stadium in Delhi. Seeing him closehe grabbed the danger to hunt an autograph. Imran Khan scolded him shooed him away. It turns out his crew was once acting badly at the box. The ace cricketer too didn’t fare neatly. Shah Rukh Khan felt that it will have affected his temper. It turns out when Shah Rukh Khan later met Imran Khanhe narrated him the incident. But he didn’t dangle grudges admitted that he could be a fan ceaselessly.

PAKISTANI CELEBS RALLY AROUND IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan paramilitary forces arrested Imran Khan from the Islamabad Court. The sight of him being dragged within a van has created an uproar on social media. It has been alleged that Imran Khan his spouse have dedicated fraud to the song of billions of Pakistani rupees. Protests have erupted in every single place the country. There are complete possibilities of a Civil War in Pakistan which is reeling beneath financial disaster. Celebs like Saba QamarZara PeerzadaAdnan SiddiquiHasan RaheemAnnie KhalidMaya AliAtija OdhoQuratulain BalouchAnousheya AshrafKhadijah Shah others have rallied in the back of the beleaguered ex PM of Pakistan. He is now in custody for atleast a week.



