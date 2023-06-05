When does San Antonio typically see its first 100-degree day?

Summer is across the nook and San Antonio citizens get ready for the warmth and dry spells it brings. With the entire various stories, other folks might surprise when the mercury would achieve 100 levels, whether or not San Antonio summers were and not using a 100-degree day, and the way Summer 2023 will fare.

Average First 100-Degree Day

100° Climatology for San Antonio (Copyright 2023 by way of – All rights reserved.)

The common first 100-degree day in San Antonio happens past due June, on June twenty sixth to be precise. The earliest incidence of a first 100-degree day was once on February 21, 1996. The newest recorded 100-degree day, alternatively, was once famous on September 6, 2021. Out of the 23 instances that San Antonio has had no 100-degree days since 1886 when information were saved, the final example passed off in 2007. In distinction, 2009 noticed essentially the most 100-degree days in San Antonio in a 12 months, with 59 triple-digit days. 2022 got here in 2d, with 58.

Interestingly, essentially the most collection of 100-degree days in San Antonio passed off within the final 15 years, with the highest 5 being in 2009, 2022, 2011, 2013, and 2020 (and 1998).

Year Number of 100° Days 2009 59 2022 58 2011 57 2013 41 2020 (& 1998) 36

Summer 2023 Forecast

Summer 2023 in San Antonio will nonetheless be sizzling, however more than likely now not the sort we skilled final 12 months. The reason why being that the area had a wet spring, receiving over 10 inches of really helpful rain since March 1, leading to saturated flooring and greater moisture within the air, making it more difficult for temperatures to succeed in 100 levels steadily. As a end result, there will also be a better humidity stage, which may end up in a better “feels like” temperature. Although it’s conceivable that we might nonetheless revel in 100-degree days, they might be fewer in comparison to earlier years.

Regarding rainfall, San Antonio can be expecting near-average precipitation in June, with 3.28” of rain. In July, the typical rainfall is two.41”, whilst in August, it’s 2.15”.

Summer Curveballs

One by no means is aware of what occurs all the way through the summer time. It is when the Atlantic storm season peaks, and a unmarried hurricane can lead to flooding rains in San Antonio, or if the realm is at the dry aspect of a tropical hurricane when temperatures can upward push neatly above 100 levels. Regardless of ways Summer 2023 will prove, leisure confident that the Weather Authority will stay citizens up to date.