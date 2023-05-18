When and where shootings happened in Orange County

- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a 38-year-old woman in a Pine Hills neighborhood, and then shooting and killing a Spectrum News 13 journalist and a nine-year-old girl, and also injuring another journalist and the girl’s mother.

Spectrum News 13 announced on Thursday that its reporter Dylan Lyons was shot on Wednesday afternoon while at the scene of a shooting in Pine Hills, Florida. Lyons died from his injuries. A second crew member with News 13, Jesse Walden, was also shot and critically injured.

- Advertisement -

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also identified the two other victims shot and killed on Wednesday: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin and 9-year-old T’yonna Major.

The 19-year-old suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, was detained Wednesday afternoon and detectives are trying to piece together the motive behind the deadly shootings.

- Advertisement -





TIMELINE: 3 shootings five hours apart

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Around 11 a.m. the 38-year-old woman was shot on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills, and died at the scene, Orange County deputies said. “Our homicide detectives responded to that scene, conducted follow-up, collected evidence, and developed good leads on a suspect, in that case, this morning,” said Sheriff John Mina.

Around 4:05 p.m, deputies receive 911 calls reporting two shootings on Hialeah Street and on nearby Harrington Street.

On Hialeah Street, two Spectrum News 13 journalists – reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden – were shot while in or near their news vehicle, Sheriff Mina said. Both were in the area covering the shooting of the 38-year-old woman that happened earlier Wednesday. Both were taken to the hospital, where one person died, and the other remains in critical condition.

Down the street on Harrington Street, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mom were shot inside their home, Sheriff Mina said, and taken to the hospital. The girl died and her mom remains in critical condition, Sheriff Mina said.

Sheriff John Mina said the suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, would be charged with murder in the 38-year-old woman’s death, and that additional charges were pending following the shooting Thursday night.

“We have detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning as well as the shooting this afternoon,” Sheriff Mina said. “He is being formally charged in the murder from this morning, and we expect additional charges for the shooting of the four people this afternoon.”

Video from SKYFOX showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles over the neighborhood, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck. FOX 35’s Marie Edinger recorded video of an Orange County forensics van showing up to the shooting scene.

“The suspect is not saying much right now,” the sheriff said. “It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. Again, that will all be a part of our investigation. I was out at there at the scene and the vehicle doesn’t really look like a news vehicle to me, but then again, there was a photographer there so that’s possible.

Moses’ prior criminal record shows he was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia in November 2021, but the charges were later dropped.

“He was detained and arrested near that area right after the two shootings, said Sheriff Mina. “A very good description was given out, deputies located him in the exact same clothes that he was wearing during the shootings and once they did detain him, homicide detectives who were familiar with him from the previous cases said, ‘Yeah, that’s our same guy from the earlier homicide.'”

Deputies found a handgun on Moses after arresting him which they believe will link him to all three shootings.

Clarification: Officials initially said the woman who was shot early Wednesday morning in the first shooting was in her 20s. She has since been identified by Orange County deputies as 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.