What’s next for Draymond Green? Plus, our final NBA Draft big board





Good morning to everybody however particularly to…DRAYMOND GREEN AND HIS POTENTIAL SUITORSFor the primary time, there is a likelihood the emotional spine of the Warriors' dynasty might be suiting up in different places. Draymond Green will decline his participant possibility and input loose company this offseason, according to studies.Green is not a scorer or spacer, however his competitiveness, defensive instincts, skill to run the offense and really feel for the sport are 2d to none and what's going to someday put him within the Hall of Fame. Last season, the Warriors had a +7.0 web score when he was once at the courtroom and a -5.2 score when he wasn’t.Essentially, they have been the most productive staff within the NBA when he was once taking part in and most effective somewhat higher than the lowly Hornets when he sat. That’s no longer a twist of fate. One factor’s for positive: It will probably be an enchanting — and doubtlessly filthy rich — summer time for the four-time champ. Honorable mentionsAnd no longer this kind of just right morning for… Getty Images STEFON DIGGS AND THE BUFFALO BILLSThe Stefon Diggs attendance-turned-absence-turned-attendance at Bills necessary minicamp had a variety of folks questioning what was once occurring in Buffalo and the way severe the problems surrounding the Pro Bowl large receiver have been.Now, we reportedly have a solution:Per a file, Diggs is annoyed along with his position within the offense and his say (or lack thereof) within the play calling.On the outside, that would possibly appear complicated: Diggs’ 154 objectives closing 12 months have been 5th within the league, he registered a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns, and he had one-third of the Bills’ overall receiving yards, the easiest proportion of his profession.However, frustration gave the impression obvious down the stretch, and Diggs stuck simply 4 of 10 objectives in a season-ending loss to the Bengals within the playoffs. Diggs and Josh Allen exchanged phrases at the sidelines all over the sport, and Diggs left the locker room in a rush after the competition ended.There are few non-quarterbacks as essential to their staff as Diggs is to his. The Bills’ pass-catching choices after him are restricted, and he is likely one of the maximum flexible receivers within the recreation. Last season, the Bills had a a hit play 61.7% of the time after they centered Diggs. When they centered someone else, that dropped to 50.7% — a bunch very similar to the Patriots’ passing assault.The Bills have been of their first season underneath offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after Brian Daboll took the Giants head-coaching process, however, once more, Diggs’ numbers have been beautiful constant to his different two seasons in Buffalo. If the Bills are to take the next step, it is crucial that Allen, Diggs, Dorsey and head trainer Sean McDermott are at the similar web page. So some distance, no longer so just right. Not so honorable mentionsNBA Draft: Final Big Board, mock draft in keeping with professional projections 🏀 Getty Images The NBA offseason is just one week outdated, and but right here we’re already in draft week. It’s every week stuffed with rumors, questions, pleasure, hope and, in fact, the generationally gifted, franchise-altering Victor Wembanyama, whom the Spurs will take No. 1 total Thursday.Wembanyama has been No. 1 on our Big Board for so long as it is been round, and whilst there are a couple of causes he would possibly no longer achieve the extremely excessive expectancies heaped upon him, he is arguably the most productive prospect since LeBron James.The Hornets have a difficult selection between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller at No. 2, and in his mock draft in keeping with projecting very best careers, our Matt Norlander provides the nod to Henderson, an explosive level guard who can take over video games along with his offensive firepower. Matt then makes a daring name — a truly daring name, in fact — at No. 3. Norlander: “3. Trail Blazers: C Dereck Lively II — Here’s my moonshot prediction, and it’s going to need years and years if it’s going to come true. Lively’s college stats don’t jump out at you, but he’s the former No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. His bounciness, rim protection, galloping frame and long-term shooting potential make him one of the best potential boom picks in this draft. Lively could wind up being a top-three defender in this draft, and maybe No. 2 to Wemby. He’ll also be a looming lob menace. … I’m predicting multiple All-Star seasons. … He’s going to get picked too late.”This is Matt’s boldest take, and you’ll see all of our professionals’ most powerful evaluations right here. The Trail Blazers almost definitely may not take Lively 1/3, and they may not also have that pick out in any respect. They challenge as one of the vital intriguing groups of the draft, says our Sam Quinn.Quinn: “They’ve signaled all offseason that they hope to trade that pick for a veteran to help Damian Lillard win right now. … What happens to them this week could swing the 2024 championship picture. If they can’t find a trade between now and Thursday, we’ll probably be spending Friday looking for Lillard’s new home.”We’ll stay you abreast of any Lillard news — and many extra draft content material — all the way through the week.Way-too-early 2022-24 NHL Power Rankings: Vegas nonetheless on most sensible, Bruins fall 🏒 CBS Sports The Stanley Cup Playoffs could not have long past extra in a different way for the No. 1 seeds. The Bruins got here in off the most productive common season in NHL historical past and unceremoniously blew a 3-1 first-round lead. The Golden Knights breezed to the Cup at the back of a well-rounded, high-octane offense, and in line with our Chris Bengel, they are a just right guess to copy. Our Austin Nivison concurs, hanging Vegas No. 1 in his way-too-early 2023-24 Power Rankings. Boston, in the meantime, is all the way down to 8th.Nivison: “The Golden Knights still have Mark Stone and Jack Eichel under contract for the next few years. That will be Vegas’ Stanley Cup window. I’m excited to see how aggressive the team can be in its pursuit of another championship. … The issues in Boston are that the roster isn’t getting any younger, the team has eight pending UFAs and very little cap space with which to work. GM Don Sweeney has his work cut out for him.”You can see Austin’s complete ratings right here.What we are gazing Tuesday 📺⚾ We’re gazing the College World Series.⚾ Braves at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on TBS🏀 Lynx at Sparks, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network⚾ Dodgers at Angels, 10:05 p.m. on TBS 