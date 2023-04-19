What’s in the Republican debt limit bill? The proposal, explained.

Biden introduced remaining August his plan to wipe out $10,000 in debt for Americans who earn not up to $125,000 once a year, and $20,000 for lower-income debtors. Republicans briefly blasted the monetary reduction as unfair, claiming that it’s mistaken to make use of taxpayer bucks — paid, in section, via those that didn’t attend school — to ease the money owed of Americans who did. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, in the meantime, estimated the plan would price the govt about $400 billion, additional stoking GOP considerations about the federal debt.