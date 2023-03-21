What’s at stake for every club ahead of Women’s Football Weekend

Women’s Football Weekend is days away, and every club within the WSL might be participating, with suits set for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
It’s extraordinarily tight each at the highest of the league and at the ground going into the overall stretch of the season, so here is what every club is taking part in for ahead of the weekend.
After a length of time the place Chelsea have been 2nd within the league, they have controlled to move peak as soon as once more. The facet these days have a two-point lead and a sport in hand, which places them in a in point of fact excellent place to effectively shield their WSL identify another time.
That being stated, not like the 2 Manchester golf equipment who’re additionally combating for the identify, Chelsea are within the Champions League, and after their loss to Barcelona within the 2021 last, the facet are obviously hungry for European glory.
Emma Hayes must set up her squad neatly to make certain that type does not dip within the league. Manchester City isn’t any simple process.
Manchester United can have been disillusioned once they dropped to 2nd within the desk after their 1-0 loss to Chelsea simply over per week in the past, even though a first ever peak 3 end and Champions League qualification was once all the time the main objective for the Red Devils getting into the season.
As the top of the season approaches, all they are able to do is select up as many issues as conceivable, Their run in is arguably extra beneficial than their opponents, with Arsenal and Manchester City to stand at house.
But profitable at Old Trafford in opposition to West Ham this weekend might be the most important.
Manchester City suffered an enormous blow upon getting knocked out of the FA Cup at the arms of Aston Villa. Gareth Taylor’s workforce must set aside the surprising loss, and glance to make a past due push for the identify.
They are stage on issues with Manchester United, however have a objective distinction of +18 in comparison to +29 at the different facet of twon.
They arguably have probably the most tricky closing fixtures as neatly, having to stand all 3 of United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, who they arrive up in contrast weekend. If they are able to set up large performances in opposition to the remainder of the highest 4, they will have a combating probability at home glory.
It could be an extended shot for Arsenal to win the identify at this level. Despite simplest being 5 issues off of Chelsea, it is laborious to believe a situation the place all 3 golf equipment above the Gunners cave in so on the subject of the top of the season.
The major purpose that Arsenal can realistically goal for is a top-three spot, to qualify for the Champions League subsequent season. Not taking part in in Europe’s highest pageant could be a blow for the facet this is simply beginning to display indicators of getting again to what they as soon as have been a decade in the past.
They have to ensure there are not any banana skins on Saturday in opposition to a Tottenham facet unexpectedly buoyed by means of a contemporary win.
Aston Villa have had an incredible season thus far, and are appearing no indicators of letting up anytime quickly. They sit down 5th within the WSL desk and are unbeaten in 2023 ahead of going through backside club Leicester at house.
Their win in opposition to Manchester City within the FA Cup quarter-final noticed Rachel Daly rating the profitable objective within the 97th minute to knock out the three-time winners. Manager Carla Ward known as it ‘the most important night time’ within the club’s historical past, and the workforce will need to proceed to provoke within the league.
Should they end the season in 5th, it might be a large development on their ninth-placed end ultimate season, and an indication of what may just come if the club are keen to position some correct funding within the workforce.
A couple of seasons in the past, Everton, together with Manchester United, have been tipped to turn into challengers to what was once then the massive 3: Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City. While United have undoubtedly made that a large 4, Everton have failed to fulfill the ones expectancies.
As of past due, they have specifically struggled up entrance, having no longer scored a objective since their fit in past due January in opposition to West Ham. The Merseyside derby might be an ideal probability for them to seek out their taking pictures boots in entrance of large house give a boost to at Goodison Park.
West Ham have dipped in type since ultimate season, already gathering 9 losses, their general general within the 2021/22 season. Their ultimate league win got here in December and questions is also requested about Paul Konchesky if his workforce’s type continues to fall.
Going to Old Trafford, the place they misplaced in 2021 and the place Aston Villa were given hit for 5 in December, is infrequently a beneficial solution to get again to profitable techniques.
The Merseyside derby would be the best possible probability for Liverpool to construct upon their 2-1 victory over Tottenham. Matt Beard’s facet are certainly to stick within the WSL for a 2nd season in a row and might be having a look for revenge in opposition to Everton after the Blues defeated them 3-0 at Anfield previous within the season.
Tottenham edged previous Leicester to finish a run of 9 successive WSL defeats after sacking former supervisor Rehanne Skinner.
The objective for Spurs ahead of Women’s Football Weekend, and for the remainder of the season, isn’t to get dragged right into a relegation fight. After their tricky fixture in opposition to North London opponents, Spurs have some beneficial fixtures, which must see them select up sufficient issues to stay within the league.
In the ultimate 3 seasons, Reading have completed fifth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. They now sit down in tenth, and boss Kelly Chambers has stated that her sole focal point is staying within the WSL, pronouncing: “I’ve not thought about anything other than keeping the team up.”
Reading have one of the smallest budgets within the league and are the one club within the WSL that aren’t sponsored by means of a males’s Premier League facet, which has all the time confirmed to be a problem. They play Brighton this weekend, adopted by means of Leicester, the 2 golf equipment beneath them within the league, two large alternatives from correct ‘six tips’.
Brighton are just one level above the relegation spot because it sits going into Women’s Football Weekend and it looks as if it is going to come right down to the cord in phrases of who might be taking part in within the Championship subsequent season.
The Seagulls do have an FA Cup semi-final covered up with Manchester United to stay up for and the slender chance of a trophy will even galvanise this squad within the last suits of the season.
Their ultimate WSL fixture might be at house in opposition to Leicester, which might finally end up being their maximum the most important sport of the season. But beginning with a travel to Reading on Sunday could be an enormous spice up.
Leicester have been kind of the simpler facet within the first part in opposition to Spurs ultimate week, however another time have been fruitless in entrance of objective.
This weekend, they’ll face an in-form Aston Villa prior to having to take the likes of Arsenal, and Chelsea.
As discussed above, their ultimate fit of the season, in opposition to eleventh position Brighton, is also what makes a decision who is going down.