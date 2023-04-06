What we know about threat:

Embattled former state of Florida worker Rebekah Jones introduced on Twitter Wednesday night time that her 13-year-old son were arrested in Santa Rosa County for “digital threats of terrorism.”

According to the tweets, Jones stated an officer advised her a warrant were issued for her son’s arrest after government won an nameless file about messages her son shared in a Snapchat team.

Jones says that any person claiming to be a cousin of considered one of her son’s classmates joined their non-public Snapchat team. She says the individual recorded the conversations and reported them to the police after her son shared a well-liked web meme criticizing police.

According to Jones, a danger review used to be finished wherein each native police and the varsity signed off at the messages no longer being a danger. Two weeks later, Jones says her son used to be then arrested. When Jones requested the officials who ordered the arrest, she says an officer advised her “it was the state.”

What is Jones’ son accused of doing?

An incident file launched Monday afternoon through the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office allege that the 13-year-old made repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab scholars who angered him.

Investigators interviewed a couple of scholars who spoke with {the teenager}, in addition to those that noticed messages he posted on social media. In the messages to his buddies, {the teenager} made the next statements, amongst others:

“I want to shoot up the school.”

If I am getting a gun I’m gonna shoot up hnms lol.”

“I’m getting a wrath and natural selection shirt so maybe but I don’t think many ppl know what the columbine shooters look like.”

“Okay so it’s been like 3-4 weeks since I got on my new antidepressants and they aren’t working but they’re suppose to by now so I have no hope in getting better so why not kill the losers at school.”

The youngster advised considered one of his buddies that he deliberate to shoot up the varsity the Thursday ahead of Spring Break however there have been too many stuff occurring so he postponed it till March 31.

The scholars reported the claims to the varsity previous to that date and the investigation used to be introduced.

The youngster used to be homeschooled on the time of the alleged threats.

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office investigators known as the boy’s mom, Rebekah Jones, who stated the circle of relatives used to be vacationing in Mississippi however would name investigators when she returned. During the interview, Rebekah Jones showed there have been no weapons within the citizens and the one guns had been kitchen knives, which she has saved in a locked field.

SRSO spokeswoman Jillian Durkin stated Jones became her son in to the Sheriff’s Office.

The youngster seemed in a detention listening to by the use of Zoom on Friday afternoon the place a pass judgement on made up our minds there used to be possible reason within the case and scheduled an arraignment date for May 3.

The youngster used to be put on house detention free up with a observe. The pass judgement on additionally prohibited him from possessing any guns or firearms, using the web for anything else as opposed to faculty functions, and from having touch with any individual from the center faculty.

Who is Rebekah Jones?

Jones is a former Florida information scientist who accused the Health Department of deliberately falsifying pandemic information on behalf of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The claims had been rejected as unfounded through an inspector normal’s file.

Jones got here to nationwide prominence all over the early segment of the COVID-19 pandemic after she used to be fired from her place with the Florida Department of Health. Jones stated she used to be fired for talking out about what she stated used to be the state’s manipulation of COVID-19 information, whilst state officers stated she used to be fired for insubordination.

Jones later ran towards Rep. Matt Gaetz for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, however misplaced to Gaetz who received 68% of the vote.

Rebekah Jones claimed her son used to be arrested at the order of Gov. Ron DeSantis, 3 weeks after she filed a whistleblower lawsuit towards the state Health Department and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo requesting her task again in conjunction with again pay. She additionally seeks reimbursement for “emotional distress” and punitive damages towards former division deputy secretary Shamarial Roberson, who may be named as a defendant.

“My family is not safe,” Rebekah Jones tweeted. “My son has been taken on the gov’s orders, and I’ve had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety. THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis’ Florida. There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king.”

Kevin Robinson contributed to this file.