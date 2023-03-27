What we know about the Nashville school shooting victims

Police have known the 3 youngsters and 3 adults who have been killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville’s Green Hills community on Monday morning.

Authorities known the youngsters as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9-years-old, and the adults as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

- Advertisement -

The Nashville Presbytery showed to CBS News that 9-year-old Scruggs used to be the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

All 3 adults labored at the school. Hill labored as a custodian, Peak used to be known through government instead instructor and Koonce is indexed as head of school on the school’s website.

Police stated the shooter used to be a 28-year-old from Nashville and used to be armed with “at least” two attack rifles and a handgun.

- Advertisement -

Nashville Police Chief John Drake showed previous on Monday afternoon that the 3 youngsters have been known and their households were contacted.

Police stated their initial investigation signifies that the shooter used to be at one time a scholar at the school, Drake stated, but it surely used to be no longer transparent when they are going to have attended.

Covenant, based in 2001, is a personal Christian school with 33 academics and as much as 210 scholars beginning in preschool via sixth grade, consistent with the school website.

- Advertisement -

The shooter entered Covenant School via an aspect door and traversed the development, shifting from the first ground to the 2nd ground and “firing multiple shots,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron stated.

Responding officials noticed the shooter firing on the 2nd stage, and at that time, they “engaged,” Aaron stated. The shooter used to be fatally shot through two of the 5 responding law enforcement officials at the scene, he stated.