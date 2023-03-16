What to know about Credit Suisse crisis, Swiss National Bank loan offer

LONDON — Credit Suisse, a behemoth of European banking with property stretching around the globe, is experiencing turbulence.
Earlier this week, Credit Suisse disclosed “material weaknesses” in its monetary reporting, and it used to be unclear whether or not the foremost financial institution can be in a position to get a monetary rescue. That despatched markets into panic. But a $53.7 billion liquidity lifeline from Switzerland’s central financial institution seemed to be calming European buyers as markets rallied Thursday.