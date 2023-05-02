What time does the Dallas Stars game start? Why is it so late?







In Round 2 of the playoffs, the first puck drop of Dallas Stars video games will happen later than standard, round 8:50 p.m. This lengthen is because of the TV protection beginning at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. This past due get started time has brought about frustration for audience, in particular for individuals who need to paintings or move to college the subsequent day. This factor has been a routine downside as the NHL most effective needs to air one game at a time to generate extra pastime for every game. As a consequence, a few of the Central Time Zone video games were scheduled as back-to-backs with community protection at the backend. Despite the inconvenience, Star lovers should adapt, as Games 1 and a pair of towards the Seattle Kraken will each get started at 8:30 p.m. CST, preceded by way of the Florida Panthers as opposed to Toronto Maple Leafs sequence at 6 p.m. every night time. It’s now not simply those two video games. Games 3 and four will even start protection at 8:30 p.m. CST. As a consequence, lovers must get started being used to the past due nights in the event that they intend to observe the Stars. As up to now coated in WFAA Extra Point, taking a sleep all through the day is also essential.