What time does FAU Owls vs. SDSU Aztecs actually start?

The Aztecs and Owls are each making their first travel to the Final Four. One will advance to the championship.

HOUSTON — It’s just about time for the Final Four within the NCAA Tournament right here in Houston and it pointers off with two freshmen to university basketball’s greatest level – the Florida Atlantic Owls, the No. 9 seed, and the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs.

What time does the Florida Atlantic Owls-San Diego State Aztecs sport actually get started?

The sport pointers off within NRG Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT and you’ll watch it continue to exist CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11. The winner will transfer on to stand both Miami or UConn within the championship sport.

What to find out about Florida Atlantic Owls

To win 4 event video games, to this point each and every by means of unmarried digits, has required contributions from up and down the roster.

The Owls have had 3 other main scorers (Giancarlo Rosado vs. Memphis, Johnell Davis vs. FDU and Tennessee and Alijah Martin vs. Kansas State), 3 other main rebounders (Vladislav Goldin, Davis and Nick Boyd) and 3 other leaders in assists (Boyd, Davis and Brandon Weatherspoon).

Saturday evening scenes ✂️🏆 On to Houston! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uHWORGfIWF — FAU Men’s Basketball – Final Four Bound (@FAUMBB) March 27, 2023

- Advertisement - The Owls (35-3) from Boca Raton, Florida, are heading to the Final Four for the primary time at school historical past with Division I’s winningest crew, a selection of interchangeable items which have been more than the sum of the portions.

“Extremely rewarding to see a group give as much as these guys have all season — shots, playing time, minutes, everything you could imagine, grit, everything 100% every day in practice — and then be rewarded because there’s never a guaranteed,” FAU Coach Dusty May mentioned Saturday evening. “In this era where everyone wants the whole pie, these guys continued sharing the pie every single day, and this was the result.”

Seven other avid gamers have registered a minimum of one double-digit scoring efficiency, however simplest certainly one of greater than 17 issues.

Davis is the nearest factor the Owls must a celebrity, and he was once coming off the bench for a lot of this season. The Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year has been a starter right through the NCAA Tournament.

What to find out about San Diego State Aztecs

Fifth-seeded San Diego State (31-6) is 14-1 since Feb. 3 and it has ratcheted up the resistance in March Madness triumphs in opposition to total best seed Alabama, No. 12 College of Charleston and No. 13 Furman.

All 3 groups shot simply 32% in opposition to a rotation of veterans and transfers who’ve purchased into Brian Dutcher’s philosophy. Alabama dedicated 14 turnovers, had 8 pictures blocked and was once held 18 issues beneath its season moderate within the 71-64 Sweet 16 loss.

“Dance, sing, or get out of the way because the Aztecs are going to the Final Four.”#TheTimeIsNow | #MarchMadness | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/YtIrXHnfZW — San Diego State Men’s Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 27, 2023

Sixth-seeded Creighton shot 40% within the South Region ultimate, however simply 28% whilst lacking all 10 long-range makes an attempt all the way through a pivotal 2d part. The Bluejays completed 2 of 17 from deep, and San Diego State combatants have made 16 of 94 makes an attempt (17%) within the event.

San Diego State is the Mountain West Conference’s first Final Four player.

Seven seniors are amongst 9 upperclassmen that come with 4 transfers. While offense issues, Dutcher stresses taking part in protection creates alternatives on the different finish.

The numbers show that everybody’s just right with that.

The Aztecs rank thirty fifth nationally in box objective protection at 41% and are tied for seventieth with 4.0 blocks in keeping with sport. Creighton was once their sixteenth opponent to be held beneath 60 issues, just about 10 beneath its moderate coming in.