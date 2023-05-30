What is jugging? Royse City police, victim warn residents

Two incidents of financial institution jugging had been reported in Royse City, Texas throughout the ultimate two weeks, prompting an investigation by way of the Royse City Police Department. On May nineteenth, in the course of the day, Liz Kayser used to be at a Shell station in Royse City when an unknown thief broke her automotive window and stole a “large amount” of cash and a few of her property. The police suspect that she were adopted for fifteen mins, starting on the financial institution, continuing to the fuel station, after which onto Interstate 30. Bank jugging is a commonplace crime the place criminals apply the ones wearing huge financial institution envelopes, or luggage, gazing and ready as they prevent at different places, and damage into the automobile as soon as the individual leaves. The police advise other people to “try to conceal [envelopes] the best that you can. Also, when you leave the bank see who follows you out of the bank.”
Police in a social media post described jugging when “the criminals will sit at a distance from the bank and use binoculars to watch for people leaving with large envelopes or bank bags. The criminals will then follow the unsuspecting person from the bank and wait for them to stop at another business. When the person gets out of their car, the criminals break in and steal the money.”
Royse City PD mentioned there is surveillance appearing a white minivan circling Kayser, making an attempt to forestall thrice to make the heist ahead of preventing on the pump reverse her automobile. The surveillance displays the thief’s first try to get throughout the automobile however the door used to be locked. Seconds later, the thief used a device to wreck the window and get within her automobile.
“She did right by locking the vehicle while she was pumping gas,” mentioned Officer Ryan Curtis of the Royse City Police Department. “My son said, ‘Mom, I know he took the money and some other items, but he didn’t hurt you. That’s what matters,'” Kayser recalled. The police remind you to be vigilant, particularly after coming from a financial institution.
No arrests had been made however police consider there are 3 suspects concerned. The division is following all leads and instructed WFAA the registration number plate to the minivan used to be reported stolen out of Frisco.
“I think if there’s anything I could tell people is: be aware of your surroundings,” mentioned Kayser. If you’re a victim of financial institution jugging, it is really useful that you don’t have interaction with the criminals, as you by no means know if they’re armed, and also you must alert the government right away.