What firing Mike Budenholzer means for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have introduced that they are going to be looking out for a brand new head trainer, marking the first time since 2018. The resolution to section with former head trainer Mike Budenholzer got here after the Bucks suffered considered one of the few upsets by means of a No. 1 seed in NBA historical past, regardless of having received an NBA championship simply two seasons ahead of. In a contemporary Locked On Bucks podcast, hosts Kane Pitman and Frank Madden weighed in on the crew’s efficiency below Budenholzer and what this transformation means for the Bucks shifting ahead.

"I can't imagine anyone in ownership, the front office, anybody, was thinking this is what we'd be talking about in early May," mentioned Madden.

If the Bucks need to support their status, discovering an efficient training alternative is essential. “Moving on from a coach is often the right thing for a team to try after a loss, but it is not always easy to find someone better for the role,” Pitman mentioned, acknowledging the unknowns forward for the Bucks.

Despite firing Budenholzer, the Bucks face much more trade right through the offseason. Two veteran starters, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, is also unfastened brokers, and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible for an extension in the fall.

"I don't think you can deny that he maximized the talents of what is a flawed roster, so if you're bringing in another coach, it's going to be fascinating to see what this team does (with the roster)," Pitman added.

With such a lot uncertainty in retailer for the Bucks, having a training trade is also simply what the crew wishes to transport ahead. Madden commented, “Maybe they needed a terrible flameout to act as a forcing mechanism. I’m not saying it’s a good thing they are where they are … but that did not feel like a team that was going to win a championship.”

