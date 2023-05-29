What California’s Ravidassia community believes and why they want caste bias outlawed





The Ravidassia community, a minority non secular team in California, is advocating for making the state the primary within the country to outlaw caste bias. This transfer is essential because the Ravidassia community follows the lessons of Guru Ravidass, a 14th century Indian guru who preached caste and magnificence equality. Today, many Ravidassia contributors proportion their guru’s caste id, the lowest-rung at the caste device previously regarded as untouchable and sometimes called Dalit, however they are hesitant to make that widely recognized, fearing repercussions for being uncovered to the bigger community as “lower-caste.”

The Ravidassia community is predominantly positioned within the Central Valley of California with roughly 20,000 contributors. Their religion emerged in accordance with the societal exclusion of the bottom caste contributors, together with continual roadblocks to landownership, mentioned Ronki Ram, professor of political science at Panjab University in Chandigarh, India. Caste-based discrimination was once outlawed in India in 1947, however discrimination continues to exist inside of communities in a foreign country.

- Advertisement -

Ronki Ram additionally highlights that the Ravidassia id is difficult to pin down as it “cannot be compartmentalized.” The community follows Sikh traditions, however they additionally rejoice the birthday of Guru Ravidass each and every February and have idols and photographs in their guru of their temples, distinguishing themselves from the Sikh community. Ravidassia temples, like Sikh gurdwaras, serve a post-worship meal referred to as langar, however Ravidassia temples additionally incessantly show idols and/or photos of Guru Ravidass within the prayer halls.

Many male Ravidassia contributors put on lengthy hair in a turban and raise Sikh articles of religion such because the kada or bracelet, kangha or wood comb, and kirpan, the sheathed, single-edged knife. Many males and girls within the community even have Sikh remaining names-Singh and Kaur.

The Ravidassia community’s dating with Sikhism is “flexible and nuanced,” mentioned Sasha Sabherwal, assistant professor of Anthropology and Asian Studies, Northeastern University. Some Ravidassia temples might perform autonomously, and in lots of instances, there’s a mixing or overlapping of Sikh and Ravidassia traditions. However, caste-based discrimination continues to exist in each communities, and Sabherwal advocates for making “meaningful structural changes” to battle this factor.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Fresno Ravidassia community worry repercussions for talking out publicly in opposition to caste bias, however they imagine that preventing for equality is a part of their historical past and religious ideals. By championing the anti-caste bias regulation in California, the Ravidassia community is bringing consideration to a serious problem.

By outlawing caste bias, California can set a precedent for the remainder of the rustic to practice. It is very important to believe the affect on marginalized communities when making selections about discrimination, and addressing this factor is an important step against making a extra equitable society.

Keywords: Ravidassia community, caste bias, California, Guru Ravidass, Dalit, Sikh traditions, discrimination, social justice, equitable society

- Advertisement -

__

Associated Press faith protection receives make stronger in the course of the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with investment from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is simply accountable for this content material.