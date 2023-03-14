West Tampa housing project expected to begin in about 6 months

TAMPA, Fla. — Growth continues in the town of Tampa.

Plans are transferring ahead with the Rome Yard project alongside the West Tampa Riverfront.

Abbye Feeley is the Deputy Administer of Development and Growth Management with the town and mentioned the project will area 18 acres of alternatives.

“West River is hustling and bustling. The design of this development is really in character with West Tampa and keeping with the history that is there,” Feeley mentioned.

What used to be a lay down backyard is now expected to area 954 housing devices. 600 of which might be slated for inexpensive housing.

“The 600 close to 300 of those is at 80% of the area’s median income,” Feeley mentioned.

In addition, 40 townhomes might be up on the market, and retail devices will fill a part of the 18 acres along side group house.

“It’s very exciting. It provides a close proximity to jobs and housing opportunities,” Feeley mentioned.

As with any development project, it’ll take time to whole.

Rome Yard is a four-phase building. The housing devices are expected to be a part of the primary part.

“I think that we will start to see some action on this site here in the next six to eight months. They have been doing environmental studies out there, which is necessary when you’re redeveloping such a large property,” Feeley mentioned.

The whole project is expected to be finished in the following 8 to ten years.

The group is invited to meet the improvement workforce on Tuesday, March 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2609 North Rome Avenue.

They’ll supply an replace at the project and solution any questions neighbors could have.

Live song, complimentary meals vans, or even a cigar curler might be readily available.