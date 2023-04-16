West honors lives lost during 2013 explosion

The group accumulated on Saturday, April 15, to honor the lives lost within the West Fertilizer Plant explosion just about ten years in the past.

WEST, Texas — Saturday marked an emotional day for the City of West as other folks accumulated to honor the lives lost 10 years in the past during the West Fertilizer Company explosion.

A second of silence used to be held for an evening that many may not disregard.

“Catastrophes happen in seconds,” Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell stated. “The recovery takes years and in some cases decades.”

Firefighters and emergency responders had 22 mins on the West fertilizer plant sooner than the explosion.

"They tell me that I was actually the closest to the explosion that actually survived the explosion," Robert Payne, West Volunteer Fire Department Chaplain, stated.

Payne used to be one of the most many that spoke back on April 17, 2013.

“I was knocked out so I don’t remember the explosion at all or the aftermath of it,” Payne stated. “But, so many of my fellow members who were there and they do remember everything still have a hard time dealing with it.”

One of Payne's colleagues used to be Frank Patterson, who used to be the Emergency Management Coordinator for McLennan County on the time.

“We transported 262 patients that night through that whole evening,” Patterson stated. “That was the hardest thing. You never knew when it was going to end.”

Even 10 years later, the tragedy lingers.

“It touches me because 10 years. A lot of times you forget after 10 years,” Mayor Tommy Muska stated. “We don’t ever want to forget these 15 people who are memorialized at this memorial and lost their lives that day.”

The days, months and years after the blast had been spent rebuilding what used to be lost.

“This city truly recovered in a fashion that is incredible. New houses, new neighborhoods, new growth. New economic disparity,” Patterson stated. “It truly is incredible to see.”

Today, West is a town lively. However, the decade-old tragedy will at all times be remembered, identical to the fallen heroes.