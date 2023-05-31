West Dallas business park is growing with two big buildings

Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based developer that has been expanding its presence in North Texas, is developing two new warehouses in West Dallas that boast just about 1 million sq. ft of area. The Trinity West Business Park building, situated at Singleton Boulevard and Norwich Street, has already secured tenants for each buildings – Ryder Trucking will occupy the bigger 763,960 sq. foot warehouse, whilst the smaller constructing will area Dallas County’s operations.

Colby Everett, director at Lovett Industrial, stated in a commentary, “These will be first-class facilities in a truly unique location within a dynamic logistics market.” The corporate has already advanced a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Trinity West Business Park’s first section, and the 140-acre business campus is very easily situated west of downtown Dallas and on the subject of Interstate 30.

Lovett Industrial has constructed over 4 million sq. ft of warehouse area all through its 5 Dallas-Fort Worth initiatives. The new warehouses, which value virtually $40 million, are being built through common contractor Arch-Con Corp, and can stand along a three-building business park that Lovett Industrial initiated in Forney just lately. The developer is these days developing warehouses in over part a dozen U.S. markets, together with D-FW, which is the rustic’s fastest-growing warehouse marketplace with over 70 million sq. ft below building.

CBRE Group’s Steve Berger negotiated the sale of the bigger constructing with Brad Struck, Clint Manning, and Darren Woodson of Cresa. CBRE’s Peter Jansen brokered the transaction with Dallas County.

