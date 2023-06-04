West Campus HS coach arrested for having sexual contact with student bonds out, records show

SAN ANTONIO – According to police records, Alejandro Ramiro Pena, a coach at West Campus High School, has bonded out of prison after being arrested for beside the point sexual contact with a teenage student. He used to be booked Saturday for the second-degree criminal fee of the fallacious dating between an educator and student, and his bond used to be set at $40,000. The suspect has bonded out of prison and has a no contact order with the sufferer.

A remark from the daddy of the alleged sufferer indicated that they’re happy he used to be charged and booked and that his face is now public, so any person else taken benefit of can talk up. A supply acquainted with the felony case mentioned that the investigation started after information surfaced about Pena’s beside the point dating with {the teenager}.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pena used to be having sexual members of the family with the student starting in August 2022 when the student used to be 16. An outcry by way of the sufferer brought on a felony investigation, which exposed telephone conversations and proof in Pena’s place of job.

The father additionally famous that the coach had in the past labored at two different San Antonio High Schools, and prompt any person else taken benefit of to return ahead.

South San Antonio Independent School District officers didn’t say Wednesday whether or not the coach used to be nonetheless authorized to be on campus whilst below investigation and declined to liberate any main points from the felony investigation previous this week. However, the district later showed that Mr. Pena were in an instant placed on administrative go away when the investigation started and is now not an worker of the district, and that they might proceed to cooperate with regulation enforcement to make sure the security in their scholars, households, and neighborhood.

