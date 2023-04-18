Wesley Chapel mom, son plan to swim 2 miles to raise money for cancer research

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel mom and son plan to swim two miles to raise money for cancer research.

Michelle Deaton and her 12-year-old son, Wyatt, had been working towards 3 to 4 occasions per week at their group pool.

Wyatt is a aggressive swimmer with TEAM Elite Aquatics Manta Rays. His mom is a cancer survivor.

Swim Across America Tampa Bay will host its twelfth annual open swim on Saturday, May 6. It might be held at North Shore Park in St. Petersburg. The swim raises money to battle cancer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Swim Across America was once based in 1987 and has raised greater than $100 million for cancer research and medical trials.

Michelle was once recognized with breast cancer in 2018. She at all times were given a every year mammogram and recalled when she came upon a lump.

“I thought it was nothing because I was 45, and I thought I had a lump, ah it’s not a big deal, I’m too young,” she recalled.

Michelle was once recognized with an extraordinary type of breast cancer referred to as secretory carcinoma.

“It’s very rare. It use to be called juvenile carcinoma because the average age they found it in were 9-year-old children,” mentioned Michelle.

She stresses the significance of an ultrasound which led to her analysis. She mentioned a mammogram didn’t display the lump.

Michelle wanted 11 rounds of chemotherapy and 3 surgical procedures. Her cancer has been in remission for the previous 5 years.

She hopes her cancer adventure teaches her son and others to by no means surrender.

“Be your own advocate. If you feel something, then you keep pushing until you get the answer that you get because a lot of women are getting cancer younger.”

“I’ve had so many friends that have been diagnosed since my diagnosis and some are not so lucky,” added Michelle.

Wyatt hopes to raise greater than $8,000 for cancer research. To be informed extra concerning the swim subsequent month and the way to donate, talk over with here.