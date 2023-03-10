Saturday, March 11, 2023
Wells Fargo paychecks missing: Bank reports technical issue

WASHINGTON — Many Wells Fargo shoppers are voicing frustration after cash gave the impression to be lacking from their on-line banking accounts on Friday morning. 

The financial institution stated in a commentary that it is conscious “some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts, however funds in accounts are accurate and available.”

“We are operating temporarily on a answer and express regret for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts proceed to be protected,” Wells Fargo stated in reaction. 

The financial institution to begin with posted a understand in its cellular app Friday morning that stated a “technical issue” could also be accountable if shoppers had been seeing lacking transactions or improper balances.



