Weight loss company Jenny Craig warns employees of planned shut down of corporate and New Jersey facilities in “likely” transition to an ‘e-commerce model’

Weight loss large Jenny Craig would possibly shutter its corporate workplaces as early as Friday as section of a most likely transition to an e-commerce company, ABC News has discovered.

In WARN Act letters despatched via the company to employees and got via ABC News, Jenny Craig notified employees that it plans to shut its Carlsbad, California, company web page, which properties its corporate workplaces, and “end the bulk of operations” on the facility on or about June 24, however wrote that if it can not safe financing to proceed its operation then the power would possibly shut as early as May 5.

In any other WARN Act letter got via ABC News, the company stated it intends to shut its New Jersey facility on or about July 24, however perhaps as early as May 5.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act mandates that enormous companies give employees realize earlier than plant closings or mass layoffs.

In an FAQ despatched to employees on Tuesday and got via ABC News, Jenny Craig stated it’s starting “the process of winding down physical operations, likely transitioning to an e-commerce model.”

“We do not know the exact employees/groups whom will be impacted, and if any employees may be retained,” the FAQ tells employees. “As a outcome, we’d recommend that you just await that your employment could also be impacted and start to search different employment.”

The company has roughly 600 facilities globally, with just about 500 company-owned and franchised places in the U.S. and Canada, Jenny Craig stated in a press unencumber previous this yr.

A Jenny Craig sign hangs on the wall outside of the weight loss store, April 28, 2023 in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The FAQ sent company wide included links to unemployment resources for 39 states and Canada.

A spokesperson for Jenny Craig did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Companies, mostly in tech and media, have laid off thousands of employees, so far this year.

Amazon announced in early January that it’s eliminating 18,000 roles in total, including layoffs that were announced in November 2022. The company announced last month that it was laying off an additional 9,000 people.

Payments company PayPal is cutting 7% of its staff, which amounts to about 2,000 employees, President and CEO Dan Schulman said on Jan. 31.

E-commerce company eBay announced in an SEC filing on Feb. 7 that it’s laying off 500 people, or 4% of its workforce.

Jenny Craig is saddled with $250 million in debt and has been on the lookout for a purchaser, Bloomberg Law reported in March.

The weight loss industry is going through changes, as the obesity drug business has exploded in popularity.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes alongside diet and exercise if other medications cannot control blood sugar levels well enough.

Although Ozempic is not explicitly approved for chronic weight management, it can be prescribed off-label and used safely for people who are obese.

WW, previously referred to as Weight Watchers, announced closing month that it got Sequence, a subscription-based telehealth platform that gives telemedicine appointments with docs who can prescribe Ozempic and Wegovy, a identical drug however given at a better dosage.

The medications, which mimic hormones found in the body to support weight loss, have recently grown in popularity thanks to reported use by celebrities and posts from everyday people on social media about successful weight loss.

ABC News’ Katie Kindelan, Dr. Avish Jain, Kiara Alfonseca, Max Zahn contributed to this document.