Weight Discrimination Is Legal. Should New York City Change That?

Victoria Abraham has attracted a huge online following as a self-described fats activist who preaches frame positivity and calls out bias. But after graduating from New York University final yr with some extent in public coverage, she can’t keep away from questioning if her process seek might be hampered through her dimension.

Ms. Abraham makes no secret of her weight, together with her frame within the photograph on her ConnectedIn profile so potential employers know whom they’re bearing in mind hiring.

- Advertisement -

“There is a perception that you’re lazy or unable to do the work,” she mentioned. “People don’t even realize that they have that bias.”

Ms. Abraham used to be amongst a bunch of people that testified not too long ago on behalf of a invoice that might restrict discrimination in New York City according to an individual’s weight or top in employment, housing and get right of entry to to public lodging. Although the invoice has now not been scheduled for a vote, it has the reinforce of a majority of the City Council, with 34 co-sponsors out of 51 participants, and might be licensed once May.