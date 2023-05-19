Friday, May 19, 2023
Weekly Roundup: Protecting Kids or Promoting Hate? | Headlines

Weekly Roundup: Protecting Kids or Promoting Hate? | Headlines



TALLAHASSEE — Governor Ron DeSantis just lately signed a bundle of expenses concentrated on LGBTQ problems that Equality Florida has branded as “slate of hate.” During a press convention, the governor stood at the back of a placard stating “let kids be kids” as he signed the regulation, which is able to limit or prohibit scientific take care of transgender other folks, save you minors from attending drag displays, and impose restrictions on which bogs trans other folks can use.

