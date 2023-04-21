Weekend events in Dallas-Fort Worth: April 21-23, 2023

Enjoy the various aspects (or slices) of North Texas’ ingenious facet.

DALLAS — The class for this weekend’s events is “Art.”

- Advertisement - From portray and images to performances and pizza (hi? culinary ARTS??), the Dallas-Fort Worth house is appearing off its ingenious facet for everybody to revel in.

Here’s how you’ll have fun the other slices of artwork in North Texas this weekend.

Friday, April 21

- Advertisement - This match by myself is a primary instance of the number of artwork DFW has to supply.

The Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival kicked issues off on Thursday, and it is going to be taking over downtown throughout the weekend.

You can plan out what artwork items you wish to have to look sooner than you get there. Check out the art gallery online for all the works Main Street must be offering.

- Advertisement - Don’t fail to remember concerning the culinary arts (I TOLD you meals is an artwork 😛)! There might be turkey legs, empanadas, contemporary smoothies, home and imported beer, many margaritas and extra.

Want to make your personal artwork? You can do that too. People of every age are welcome to enroll in tasks like sand artwork, a skyline mural, face portray, henna & glitter tattoos, and three-D Virtual truth

Other Friday events

Saturday, April 22

This Saturday, the Curtis Culwell Center would be the stomping grounds for a significant stepping festival. Stomp Wars will take over the middle for its nationwide championship.

The display now not handiest awards winners and scholarships. Stomp Wars is celebrating 16 years of inspiring more youthful generations to “stomp down” the unfavorable boundaries and “step” into a brand new long run via schooling.

On best of all of that, rapper Big Boss Vette might be there to accomplish her hit music, “Pretty Girls Walk.”

Tickets are still available and the contest begins at 5 p.m. Be certain to step into the middle sooner than the display get started!

Other Saturday events

Sunday, April 23

The organizers say it very best: “No one needs a reason to east pizza, but here is the perfect occasion.”

The Dallas Pizza Festival might be open for pizza fans of every age. Tickets are free, however you must get yours sooner than you cross!

It’ll be precisely what it sound like: A large pizza birthday celebration.

There might be meals vans from native and nationwide pizza corporations, a pizza consuming contest (that it’s important to sign up for in advance), and a few smartly know pizza cooks to show off baking ways and identify the Pizza of the Year.

If you wish to have one thing to steadiness out the folks, there can be a Wine & Beer Garden (for other folks 21 and up that convey their ID) and live performers on two phases.

Stop through for a slice of amusing (and a couple of slices of pizzas, after all).

Other Sunday events